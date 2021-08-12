ADDvantage Technologies Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2021.



“The third fiscal quarter benefited from 65% higher revenue in our Telco segment, specifically from Nave Communications, an all-time high for Nave, as the ongoing chip and electronics supply chain issues for new technology drove higher demand for refurbished alternatives,” commented Joe Hart, Chief Executive Officer. “The higher volumes have generally continued into the fourth fiscal quarter, but we anticipate a leveling off of demand at some point in future quarters, albeit at a somewhat elevated level relative to the recent past. Nave is having a really strong year and Triton Datacom has recovered from a COVID-related softness in sales earlier in the year.”

“The long-awaited 5G expansion has begun in earnest, and the hard work to position our company as a key player in the development of 5G networks by our Fulton Technologies team has paid off,” added Mr. Hart. “Over the last few months, we have won site awards to upgrade technology to 5G for over 1,000 cell sites in seven major metropolitan markets. We have also added two new major Tier-1 clients. We remain confident that the Wireless segment revenue in the second half of calendar 2021, the period encompassing our fourth fiscal quarter of this year and first fiscal quarter of next year, could gradually double the levels we reported in the first half of calendar 2021. Moreover, this represents only a portion of the total work to be done. We already have purchase orders for fiscal year 2022 construction services that exceed the total value of our fiscal year 2021 total Wireless revenue.”

“The initial awards are from multiple carriers, including both longstanding customers and two new entrants to the market. We have been awarded work in seven major markets, some of which are new for us, all in the greater Midwest and Southwest regions contiguous to our historical bases in Chicago and Dallas. Most of the new site awards are for the installation of new 5G radios and antennas, but some also involve decommissioning and removing older technologies on a tower or rooftop to make room for new 5G installations to follow later, and in some cases, installing additional 4G frequencies at the site,” continued Mr. Hart.

“As I’ve previously indicated, the 5G expansion is massive. It represents a multi-year secular trend not just for tower work but for data centers, technology providers, handset manufacturers and wireless carriers. The capital expenditure plans of wireless carriers are public and often discussed. Tower work is just one piece of this effort, and we are strategically positioned to capture a meaningful portion of this work due to our established relationships and experienced crews under Fulton Technologies in key markets across the very center of the United States.”

“The expected incremental revenue from our Wireless segment in the fourth quarter, along with the higher Telco sales, should help us finish the year strong, with improved margins and significant momentum heading into the new fiscal year,” concluded Mr. Hart.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Sales for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $17.0 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 42%, compared to $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to $6.0 million of increased sales in the Telco segment resulting from increased demand for refurbished telecommunications equipment sold by the Telco segment, partially offset by $1.0 million of decreased sales in the Wireless segment resulting from delays in infrastructure spending from the major U.S. carriers and circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $4.3 million was consistent with gross profit of $4.2 million for the same period last year. The slight increase in gross profit was due to an increase in the Telco segment of $1.1 million, partially offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in the Wireless segment. Wireless margins for the third quarter 2021 of 30% were in-line with historical levels, but margins in the third quarter last year were unusually high at 44% due to change-order revenue recovery from the second quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses increased $0.5 million, or 26%, to $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $2.0 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the Wireless segment as it ramps up to meet the increased demand and deploy teams to additional new markets.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses include overhead costs such as personnel, insurance, professional services, communication, and other cost categories. SG&A expense increased $1.1 million, or 47%, to $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $2.4 million for the same period last year. General and administrative costs accounted for $0.4 million of the increase, while selling costs accounted for $0.7 million of the increase due primarily to increased sales at Nave.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $2.1 million, or a loss of $0.17 per diluted share, compared with net income of $23 thousand, or earnings of $0.00 per diluted share for the same quarter last year. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included a $0.7 million in impairment charge related to a right of use asset associated with a building lease in the Telco segment and an income tax benefit of $1.2 million related to tax losses generated during fiscal year 2020 up to the amount that the Company estimates is realizable based upon taxable income in the carryback periods of 2018 through 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.5 million compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.2 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included an impairment charge of $0.7 million related to the impairment of a right of use asset associated with a building lease in the Telco segment.



Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021

Sales increased $4.5 million, or 12%, to $42.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 from $37.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily in the Telco segment, which increased $7.4 million, partially offset by a decrease of $2.9 million in the Wireless segment.

Gross profit increased $3.8 million, or 51%, to $11.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 from $7.3 million for the same period last year. The increase in gross profit was due to an increase in the Telco segment of $3.7 million, as well as an increase in the Wireless segment of $0.1 million.

Operating expenses increased $0.4 million, or 7%, to $6.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 from $6.3 million for the same period last year. The increase is primarily attributable to increased personnel costs in the Wireless segment as we prepare for the rollout of 5G-related work.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.4 million, or 30%, to $10.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 from $8.1 million for the same period last year. General and administrative costs accounted for $1.2 million of the increase, while selling costs accounted for $1.3 million of the increase. Non-cash stock-based compensation expense accounted for $0.7 million of the increased general and administrative costs.

Net loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 was $7.1 million, or a loss of $0.58 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $16.4 million, or a loss of $1.49 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. Net loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 included impairment charges for intangibles including goodwill of $8.7 million, inventory reserve and net realizable value adjustments totaling $2.1 million, a $0.7 million impairment charge related to a right of use asset associated with a building lease in the Telco segment, and an income tax benefit of $1.2 million related to tax losses generated during fiscal year 2020 up to the amount that the Company estimates is realizable based upon taxable income in the carryback periods of 2018 through 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 was $5.3 million compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.8 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 included an inventory obsolescence charge of $2.1 million.

Balance sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.7 million as of June 30, 2021, compared with $8.4 million as of September 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, the Company had net inventories of $5.6 million.

Outstanding debt decreased during the nine months ended June 30, 2021 by $0.7 million to $7.3 million, which is comprised of $2.8 million on a revolving line of credit, $2.9 million of notes payable under our Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan, and $1.6 million in financing leases. At September 30, 2020 outstanding debt was $8.0 million. The Company has applied for forgiveness of the PPP loan. Our lender reviewed our application and forwarded it to the SBA for approval.

During the first quarter, the Company renewed its revolving bank line of credit for one year to a maturity date of December 17, 2021. As part of this renewal, capacity under the revolving bank line of credit remained at $4.0 million, or the sum of 80% of eligible accounts receivable and 60% of eligible inventory, as defined in the loan agreement. As of June 30, 2021, $2.8 million has been drawn on the revolving bank line, with $1.2 million remaining eligibility. In combination with our operating cash of $3.6 million, the Company had $4.8 million of liquidity at June 30, 2021.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEY) is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate web site at www.addvantagetechnologies.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this announcement may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s reports and documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,598 $ 8,265 Restricted cash 136 108 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $250, respectively 8,347 3,968 Unbilled revenue 863 590 Promissory note, current — 1,400 Income tax receivable — 1,283 Inventories, net of allowances of $3,168 and $3,054, respectively 5,611 5,576 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,163 884 Total current assets 19,718 22,074 Property and equipment, at cost 5,212 4,220 Less: Accumulated depreciation (2,242 ) (1,586 ) Net property and equipment 2,970 2,634 Right-of-use assets 2,991 3,758 Promissory note, long-term 1,865 2,375 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 1,186 1,425 Goodwill 58 58 Deferred income taxes 28 — Other assets 182 179 Total assets $ 28,998 $ 32,503





Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,484 $ 3,472 Accrued expenses 1,809 1,319 Deferred revenue 144 113 Bank line of credit 2,800 2,800 Note payable, current 1,927 1,709 Right-of-use lease obligations – current 1,220 1,275 Financing lease obligations – current 440 285 Other current liabilities 15 41 Total current liabilities 14,839 11,014 Financing lease obligations - long-term 1,108 791 Right-of-use lease obligations - long-term 2,436 3,310 Note payable, less current portion 988 2,440 Other liabilities 7 15 Total liabilities 19,378 17,570 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,511,372 shares issued and outstanding, and 11,822,009 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 125 118 Paid in capital (745 ) (2,567 ) Retained earnings 10,240 17,382 Total shareholders’ equity 9,620 14,933 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 28,998 $ 32,503







ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 17,017 $ 12,022 $ 42,433 $ 37,943 Cost of sales 12,748 7,851 31,354 30,619 Gross profit 4,269 4,171 11,079 7,324 Operating expenses 2,508 1,998 6,733 6,276 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,561 2,421 10,532 8,097 Impairment of right-of-use asset — 660 — 660 Impairment of intangibles including goodwill — — — 8,714 Depreciation and amortization expense 314 242 899 1,197 (Gain) Loss on disposal of assets (13 ) (8 ) (23 ) (36 ) Loss from operations (2,101 ) (1,142 ) (7,062 ) (17,584 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 34 83 115 259 Income from equity method investment — — — 41 Other expense, net (34 ) (37 ) (61 ) (123 ) Interest expense (46 ) (101 ) (156 ) (184 ) Total other income (expense), net (46 ) (55 ) (102 ) (7 ) Loss before income taxes (2,147 ) (1,197 ) (7,164 ) (17,591 ) Benefit for income taxes (23 ) (1,220 ) (23 ) (1,236 ) Net income (loss) $ (2,124 ) $ 23 $ (7,141 ) $ (16,355 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ — $ (0.58 ) $ (1.49 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ — $ (0.58 ) $ (1.49 ) Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 12,495,438 11,079,580 12,352,960 10,955,235 Diluted 12,495,438 11,216,688 12,352,960 10,955,235



Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental, non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA as presented also excludes restructuring charge, stock-based compensation expense, other income, other expense, interest income and income from equity method investment. Adjusted EBITDA is presented below because this metric is used by the financial community as a method of measuring our financial performance and of evaluating the market value of companies considered to be in similar businesses. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs.

The following table provides a reconciliation by segment of loss from operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, in thousands: