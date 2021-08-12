Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Barry Ward Realty with Expansion into California’s Gold Country

San Francisco, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, announced that it has welcomed Barry Ward Realty to its thriving operation. Adding another 16 associates from this boutique brokerage, Corcoran Global Living continues to broaden market share and consumer reach across Northern California and the Sierra Nevada. Corcoran Global Living now encompasses more than 2,000 associates across 60 offices with annual combined sales approaching $7.5 billion.

“The success and incredible growth we’ve seen over the past 18 months is because we’ve partnered with people like Heidi and Barry. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them as partners to the team as we continue to expand our family of associates across Northern California,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “We share a vision to build a culture that fosters both collaboration and growth for our all our associates. Making a difference in our communities and in people’s lives is at our core and motivates us in all we do at Corcoran Global Living.”

Corcoran Global Living’s partnership with Barry Ward Realty advances the firm’s broad footing across California and Nevada. As part of CGL, the firm will now have access to myriad resources, support, marketing, technology, a relocation and referral network, and broad brand recognition both among industry peers and the public. The firm’s founders and co-owners, Barry Ward and Heidi Ward, will now serve as equity partners with Corcoran Global Living.

“We're excited to partner with Corcoran Global Living. It's truly a unique vision and opportunity that Michael Mahon and the whole CGL team brings to the table. We get to retain our BWR culture, leadership and boutique feel, while adding powerful global marketing, state-of-the-art technology, and a broad network of industry leaders, education and support services to elevate our associates to the next level,” commented Barry Ward. “CGL brings a very personal, professional and approachable style that we truly appreciate as we usher in a new era for all our associates."

With the expansion into historic Calaveras County, Corcoran Global Living’s impact across the California market is vast. As the gateway to the Sierra Nevada region and home to year-round recreational activities with nearby Calaveras Big Trees State Park and the Stanislaus National Forest, the area is a notable vacation destination. Residents and vacationers enjoy skiing, snowboarding, boating, hiking, and many other outdoor pursuits. With Corcoran Global Living’s broad reaching network throughout the Greater Bay Area and further north into Humboldt County, across Southern California, the Reno/Lake Tahoe region, and Las Vegas, there are powerful connections throughout the brokerage to support clients who are relocating or seeking investment properties or vacation home opportunities.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 60 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California, California Sierra and Nevada. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 2,000 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales approaching $7.5 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities in which associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for exponential expansion to service clients in additional markets and communities throughout the United States. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

Attachment