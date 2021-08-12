GreenBox POS Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions, has provided its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Second Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Operational Highlights:

Revenue of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 178% as compared to $2.3 million in the same year-ago quarter

Processed a company quarterly record of $440 million in transaction volume

Deployed our smart contract technology stablecoin, branded as COYNI, in a pilot launch and deposited $5 million in initial seed capital with Signature Bank Engaged Armanino to provide real-time attestation of the token collateral

Announced the acquisition of Transact Europe, currently pending regulatory approval. Transact Europe is a Principal Visa and Mastercard Member with key licensing assets and significant processing volume portfolio

Announced the planned spin off of our Coin Platform, Coyni, and implementation of a special dividend series to be issued in two parts to GreenBox common stockholders

Acquired Northeast Merchant Services, a provider of comprehensive merchant credit card processing services bringing over 700 potential new retail merchant accounts and a highly coveted BIN

Closed the accretive acquisition of ChargeSavvy LLC, a financial technology company specializing in retail payment processing and POS systems with an attractive book of processing volume

Selected by Territorial Bank of American Samoa (TBAS) to provide customized payment solutions software to consumers and businesses throughout American Samoa for financial transactions

Announced a partnership with isMedia Co. Ltd to jointly develop a blockchain-based NFT (non-fungible token) platform

GBOX added to Russell 2000® and Russell Microcap Indexes

Management Commentary



“GreenBox continued to make excellent progress towards execution of its long-term growth strategy during the second quarter 2021. With the deployment of Coyni, a smart contract stablecoin technology, we launched a significant upgrade to our payment solutions capabilities for the second consecutive quarter,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “Our Generation 3 technology, launched in Q1 2021, continued to reap rewards as we processed a company record $440 million during the second quarter.

We continued to grow our core blockchain processing business organically while also making strategic acquisitions such as the purchase of Northeast Merchant Services, ChargeSavvy, and most recently, the pending purchase of Transact Europe. These acquisitions are part of our strategy to acquire crucial licensing assets and expand our footprint globally while simultaneously opening avenues for us to drive adoption of our Coin platform. Acquisitions will continue to play a vital role in our strategy to quickly become a large player in the financial payments space.

Looking ahead, we look to rapidly drive adoption of Coyni to generate value for our announced spinoff of that business. By continuing to expand our core blockchain business using our extensive ISO and agent network and through selective acquisitions, we believe we are well positioned to do so. In announcing a special dividend series based on the planned spin-off of our stablecoin platform asset, we demonstrate our commitment to rewarding our long-term shareholders. We are encouraged with our progress as we continue to strive towards disrupting the digital payments space globally and look forward to continuing to execute our long-term vision,” concluded Nisan.



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Revenues in the second quarter of 2021 were $6.4 million, an increase of 178% compared to revenues of $2.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, revenues increased by 36% when compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased processing volume.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 was $5.1 million, or 79.5% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of $0.9 million, or 38.4% of total revenue, in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, gross profit increased 59% from $3.2 million, or 66.4% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to increase processing volume efficiency from Generation 3 technology

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $5.1 million, compared to $1.1 million in the same quarter a year ago, and $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The year over year increase was due primarily to an increase in stock compensation for services and employees as well as increases in research and development and payroll.

The Company’s net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $0.0 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago. Net income in the first quarter of 2021 was ($13.3) million or ($0.38) per basic and diluted share. The sequential increase was primarily due to an increase in processing volume and revenue and decrease in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses related to the public offering and Nasdaq uplisting.

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter 2021 was $2.0 million.

Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call



About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with fraud detection technology, improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release discusses Adjusted Net Income which is not a financial measure as defined by GAAP. This financial measure is presented as a supplemental measure of operating performance because we believe it can aid in, and enhance, the understanding of our financial results. In addition, we use Adjusted Net Income as a measure internally for budgeting purposes.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense (income), net, (2) income tax expense (benefit), (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, plus (6) from time to time, certain other items which are specific transaction-related items. Other companies may define or calculate this measure differently, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of this limitation, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for or superior to performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the financial statement tables. See also Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to GreenBox POS, Inc., to Adjusted Net Income in the table below.*

GreenBox POS

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,796,748 $ - Restricted cash - 1,832,735 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debt of $0 and $0, respectively 75,444 10,000 Accounts receivable from fines and penalties from merchants, net of allowance for bad debt of $6,665,031 and $6,665,031, respectively 2,789,230 2,789,230 Cash due from gateways, net 15,759,069 7,303,949 Prepaid and other current assets 2,028,552 70,130 Total current assets 50,449,043 12,006,044 Non-current Assets: Property and equipment, net 113,836 57,264 Other assets 180,636 81,636 Goodwill 2,305,394 - Intangible Assets, net 257,748 - Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 832,636 117,795 Total non-current assets 3,690,250 256,695 Total assets $ 54,139,293 $ 12,262,739 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 520,478 $ 210,094 Other current liabilities 135,991 68,138 Payment processing liabilities, net 4,295,519 10,199,956 Note payable, payroll protection plan loan 272,713 272,713 Convertible debt, net of debt discount of $0 and $2,993,408, respectively - 856,592 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 431,487 120,110 Total current liabilities 5,656,188 11,727,603 Long term liabilities 149,900 149,900 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 401,744 - Total liabilities 6,207,832 11,877,503 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 82,500,000 shares authorized, shares issued and

outstanding of 42,236,219 and 30,710,646, respectively 42,327 30,711 Additional paid-in capital 73,916,018 12,079,074 Accumulated deficit (25,093,541 ) (11,724,549 ) Less: Treasury stock, at cost; 90,000 and 0 shares, respectively (933,343 ) - Total stockholders' equity 47,931,461 385,236 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 54,139,293 $ 12,262,739





GreenBox POS

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 6,379,179 $ 2,292,859 $ 11,128,620 $ 2,480,064 Cost of revenue 1,323,480 1,411,683 2,917,251 1,658,988 Gross profit 5,055,699 881,176 8,211,369 821,076 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 22,605 15,384 47,330 27,269 Research and development 808,210 267,686 1,461,591 554,234 General and administrative 298,030 101,523 864,225 234,292 Payroll and payroll taxes 1,061,929 428,758 1,621,130 842,958 Professional fees 867,472 293,622 1,325,224 507,593 Stock compensation for employees 1,291,887 12,130 2,089,500 12,130 Stock compensation for services 726,933 - 10,180,758 - Depreciation and amortization 14,244 5,716 20,253 11,092 Total operating expenses 5,091,310 1,124,819 17,610,011 2,189,568 Income (Loss) from operations (35,611 ) (243,643 ) (9,398,642 ) (1,368,492 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense - (30,659 ) (594,258 ) (319,249 ) Interest expense - debt discount - (8,342 ) (2,993,408 ) (38,418 ) Derivative expense - (4,373 ) - (4,373 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liability - 2,619,250 - (1,203,135 ) Gain from extinguishment of convertible debt - 2,612,246 - 2,630,795 Merchant liability settlement - - (364,124 ) - Other income or expense (3,949 ) (2,177 ) (18,560 ) 3,334 Total other expense, net (3,949 ) 5,185,945 (3,970,350 ) 1,068,954 Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes (39,560 ) 4,942,302 (13,368,992 ) (299,538 ) Income tax provision - - - - Net income (loss) $ (39,560 ) $ 4,942,302 $ (13,368,992 ) $ (299,538 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.43 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 31,078,605 28,983,034 31,208,102 29,492,180





GreenBox POS

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,368,992 ) $ (299,538 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation expense 13,338 11,092 Amortization expense 6,915 - Noncash lease expense (1,720 ) (839 ) Stock compensation expense 2,089,500 12,130 Common stocks issued for professional fees 10,180,758 - Stock compensation issued for interest 594,258 - Interest expense - debt discount 2,993,408 38,418 Derivative expense - 4,373 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - (2,630,795 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liability - 1,203,135 Changes in assets and liabilities: Other receivable, net (65,444 ) 47,714 Prepaid and other current assets (1,958,422 ) (33,341 ) Cash due from gateways, net (8,455,120 ) 3,502,426 Other assets (99,000 ) - Accounts payable 239,131 (33,597 ) Other current liabilities 67,853 14,354 Accrued interest - (290,021 ) Payment processing liabilities, net (5,904,437 ) (1,077,551 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (13,667,974 ) 467,960 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (68,411 ) (10,244 ) Cash provided for acquisition (2,500,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (2,568,411 ) (10,244 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Treasury stock repurchase (933,343 ) - Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,250 - Repayments on convertible debt - (445,000 ) Borrowings from notes payable - 744,480 Principal payments on notes payable - (823,074 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrant 3,520,000 - Repurchase of common stock from stockholder (4,194,000 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 45,805,491 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 44,200,398 (523,594 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27,964,013 (65,878 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 1,832,735 763,110 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 29,796,748 $ 697,232 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ - $ 525,270 Income taxes $ 800 $ 800 Non-cash financing activities: Convertible debt conversion to common stock $ 3,850,000 $ 137,500 Interest accrual from convertible debt converted to common stock $ - $ 78,050 Short-term notes payable converted to common stock $ - $ -





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to GreenBox POS, Inc., to Adjusted Net Income* for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Three months ended June 30, 2021 Net loss $ (39,560 ) Adjustments to net loss: Non-cash adjustments - income (loss): Stock compensation expense for employees 1,291,887 Stock compensation expense for services 726,993 Total non-cash adjustments 2,018,820 EBIDTA Adjustment: Depreciation 14,244 Total EBIDTA adjustments 14,244 Total adjustments to net loss: $ 2,033,064 Adjusted net income $ 1,993,504

* Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measurement is not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.