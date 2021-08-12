Karat Packaging Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Net Sales Advance 11.6 Percent Over Prior Year and 69.4 Percent, Excluding Last Year’s Sales of PPE-Related Products

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced financial results for its 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Recent Highlights

  • Net sales of $94.5 million, up 11.6 percent from same period last year.
  • Net sales, excluding personal protective equipment (PPE) sales, rose 69 percent over prior year period.
  • Gross profit of $28.1 million, compared with $28.9 million a year ago and $21.6 million in the preceding first quarter.
  • Gross margin of 29.7 percent versus 34.1 percent in the same period last year, and 28.6 percent in the 2021 first quarter.
  • Acquired a warehouse building and added a distribution facility in South Carolina.

Third Quarter 2021 Outlook

  • Net sales expected to increase to $100 million to $102 million.

Alan Yu, chief executive officer, said, “Results for the 2021 second quarter continued to reflect strong demand, as well as our nimbleness as a supplier of customized solutions and our ability to provide new products to a diverse and expanding customer base. Sales exceeded expectations and increased at a double-digit pace, paced by our national, online and distributors channels. Excluding PPE products that we primarily sold in last year’s second quarter during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, top-line growth was nearly 70 percent.

“The strong increase in sales was partially offset by freight, material and shipping costs that continued to rise throughout the globe during the second quarter. We quickly and proactively were able to increase prices to pass on these higher costs and protect our margins; as a result, our gross margin improved 110 basis points sequentially.

“Market trends remain favorable and are continuing, as more restaurants and foodservice outlets open. As a result, we’re currently targeting net sales to be in the range of $100 million to $102 million for the third quarter. In addition, expected growth in our high-margin online channel and our efforts to pass on higher freight and shipping costs gives us confidence in our ability to improve gross margin, compared to the first and second quarters of 2021.” Mr. Yu added.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales for the 2021 second quarter increased 11.6 percent to $94.5 million, from $84.7 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily was driven by greater product penetration with existing customers, as well as new customers added in the quarter.

Net sales excluding PPE products, which carry higher margins, increased 69.4 percent to $93.9 million, from $55.4 million in the same period last year. Sales through Karat’s national, distributors and online channels increased significantly.

Gross profit for the 2021 second quarter decreased slightly to $28.1 million, from $28.9 million for the same period last year, primarily reflecting the increase in freight and material costs, as well as the decline in high-margin PPE products, partially offset by higher sales.

Gross margin was 29.7 percent in the 2021 second quarter, compared with 34.1 percent in the same period last year. Gross margin in the 2021 first quarter was 28.6 percent.

Operating expenses for the 2021 second quarter totaled $21.2 million, a 47.4 percent increase from $14.4 million in last year’s second quarter, when Karat was still a privately owned company. The increase was primarily due to higher shipping costs, payroll expenses associated with workforce expansion, an increase in facility costs and higher professional fees. Operating expenses for the 2021 first quarter were $17.9 million.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $6.9 million, or 7.3 percent of net sales, compared with $14.5 million, or 17.1 percent of net sales, in the same period last year. Operating income in the first quarter of 2021 was $3.8 million, or 5.0 percent of net sales.

Other income totaled $4.0 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared with other expense of approximately $737,000 in the same period last year. The increase primarily reflects a gain of $5 million in the 2021 second quarter resulting from forgiveness of the company’s Paycheck Protection Program loan that was received in 2020 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Other income in the 2021 first quarter was approximately $465,000.

Net income was $9.3 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $9.9 million in the same period last year. Net income margin was 9.9 percent in the second quarter, compared with 11.7 percent a year ago. Net income was $3.1 million, and net income margin was 4.0 percent in the 2021 first quarter.

Net income attributable to Karat Packaging for the 2021 second quarter was $9.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared with $10.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted share a year ago, and $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share in the 2021 first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $10.1 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $16.5 million in the same period last year, and $6.8 million in the 2021 first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.7 percent of net sales, compared with 19.4 percent in the 2020 second quarter, and 9.0 percent in the 2021 first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP results are provided in the tables following this press release.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $2.2 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $7.2 million in the same period last year. The decrease primarily reflects working capital activity.

Six-Month 2021 Financial Results

Net sales in the first six months of 2021 increased 14.4 percent to $170.2 million, from $148.8 million in the same period last year.

Gross profit rose 6.3 percent to $49.7 million in the first half of 2021, from $46.8 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 29.2 percent in the first six months of 2021, compared with 31.4 percent in the same period last year.

Operating expenses were $39.1 million in the 2021 year-to-date period, an increase of 38.6 percent, compared with $28.2 million in the same period last year.

Operating income was $10.6 million in the first six months of 2021, or 6.3 percent of net sales, compared with $18.6 million, or 12.5 percent of net sales, in the same period last year.

Other income totaled $4.5 million in the first half of 2021, compared with other expense of $4.1 million in the same period last year. Other income in the 2021 year-to-date period primarily reflects the $5 million gain on PPP loan debt forgiveness recorded in the second quarter. Other expense in the first six months of 2020 primarily reflects a loss of $2.3 million on interest rate swap positions.

Net income advanced to $12.4 million for the first six months of 2021, from $10.5 million in the same period last year. Net income margin rose to 7.3 percent in the first six months of 2021, from 7.1 percent in the same period last year. Net income attributable to Karat Packaging was $11.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021, compared with $12.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $16.9 million in the first six months of 2021, compared with $22.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.9 percent in the 2021 year-to-date period, compared with 15.1 percent in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.3 million in the first six months of 2021, compared with $8.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease primarily reflects working capital activity.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call today, August 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its 2021 second quarter results.

Phone:877-270-2148 (domestic); 412-902-6510 (international)
Replay:Accessible through August 19, 2021; 877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 10159062
Webcast:Accessible at http://investor.karatpackaging.com/; archive available for approximately one year

About Karat Packaging Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the sales forecast for the 2021 third quarter, are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC on April 14, 2021. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Karat Packaging undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
Net sales$94,526,000  $84,737,000  $170,199,000  $148,820,000 
Cost of goods sold 66,428,000   55,830,000   120,475,000   102,022,000 
Gross profit 28,098,000   28,907,000   49,724,000   46,798,000 
        
Operating expenses:       
Selling expense 7,771,000   5,428,000   14,171,000   10,129,000 
General and administrative expense (including $0.7 million and $0.5 million associated with variable interest entity for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively; and $1.3 million and $0.6 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, associated with variable interest entity) 13,457,000   8,969,000   24,912,000   18,071,000 
Total operating expenses 21,228,000   14,397,000   39,083,000   28,200,000 
Operating income 6,870,000   14,510,000   10,641,000   18,598,000 
        
Other income (expense)       
Rental income (including $0.2 million and $0 associated with variable interest entity for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively; and $0.5 million and $0 for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, associated with variable interest entity) 246,000   -   492,000   - 
Other income 16,000   28,000   122,000   54,000 
Loss on foreign currency transactions (119,000)  (68,000)  (284,000)  (109,000)
Gain on sale of asset -   8,000   -   8,000 
Interest income (expense) (including $1.6 million interest income and $0.2 million interest expense associated with variable interest entity for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively; and $0.8 million and $2.6 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, associated with variable interest entity) (1,128,000)  (705,000)  (850,000)  (4,011,000)
Gain on forgiveness of debt 5,000,000   -   5,000,000   - 
Total other income (expense) 4,015,000   (737,000)  4,480,000   (4,058,000)
Income before provision for income tax 10,885,000   13,773,000   15,121,000   14,540,000 
        
Provision for income tax 1,547,000   3,832,000   2,733,000   4,032,000 
Net income 9,338,000   9,941,000   12,388,000   10,508,000 
        
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (245,000)  (131,000)  1,025,000   (2,015,000)
        
Net income attributable to Karat Packaging Inc.$9,583,000  $10,072,000  $11,363,000  $12,523,000 
        
Basic and diluted earnings per share:       
Basic$0.51  $0.66  $0.67  $0.82 
Diluted$0.50  $0.65  $0.66  $0.81 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 18,908,648   15,180,879   17,048,160   15,185,440 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 19,025,871   15,451,879   17,165,383   15,456,440 



KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

  June 30,  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
Assets      
       
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents (including $0.2 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) $7,682,000  $448,000 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.3 million and $0.3 million at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020  32,598,000   23,838,000 
Inventories  62,248,000   48,961,000 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $0.1 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)  3,431,000   6,530,000 
Total current assets  105,959000   79,777,000 
Property and equipment, net (including $47.2 million and $47.8 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)  92,936,000   95,533,000 
Deposits  4,151,000   2,456,000 
Goodwill  3,510,000   3,113,000 
Intangible assets, net  393,000   - 
Deferred tax asset  64,000   64,000 
Other assets (including $0 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)  70,000   161,000 
Total assets $207,083,000  $181,104,000 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
         
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable (including $0 and $0.6 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) $24,354,000  $20,069,000 
Accrued expenses (including $0.3 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)  6,584,000   4,959,000 
Related party payable  3,608,000   5,038,000 
Credit cards payable  125,000   794,000 
Line of credit  3,239,000   - 
Income taxes payable  -   41,000 
Customer deposits (including $0.1 and $0 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)  1,209,000   551,000 
Capital leases, current portion  307,000   321,000 
Long-term debt, current portion (including $0.7 million and $0.7 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)  711,000   11,364,000 
Total current liabilities  40,137,000   43,137,000 
         
Deferred tax liability  6,181,000   6,181,000 
Line of credit  -   33,169,000 
Long-term debt, net of current portion (including $36.3 million and $36.7 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and debt discount of $0.1 million and $0.1 million associated with variable interest entity at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)  36,343,000   53,410,000 
Capital leases, net of current portion  129,000   290,000 
Other liabilities (including $3.0 million and $3.9 million associated with variable interest entity at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)  4,205,000   5,049,000 
Total liabilities  86,995,000   141,236,000 
         
Karat Packaging Inc. stockholders’ equity        
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 19,732,500 shares and 19,709,500 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2021; 15,190,000 and 15,167,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2020  20,000   15,000 
Additional paid in capital  81,808,000   13,981,000 
Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 23,000 and 23,000 shares on June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020  (248,000)  (248,000)
Retained earnings  30,019,000   18,656,000 
Total Karat Packaging Inc. stockholders’ equity  111,599,000   32,404,000 
Noncontrolling interest  8,489,000   7,464,000 
Total stockholders’ equity  120,088,000   39,868,000 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $207,083,000  $181,104,000 



KARAT PACKAGING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020 
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income $12,388,000  $10,508,000 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  4,943,000   3,869,000 
Provision for bad debt  -   98,000 
Gain on sales of asset  -   (8,000)
Change in fair value of interest rate swap  (946,000)  2,298,000 
Amortization of loan fees  6,000   6,000 
Stock-based compensation  240,000   - 
(Increase) decrease in operating assets        
Accounts receivable  (8,760,000)  (636,000)
Inventories  (13,134,000)  (8,317,000)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,099,000   (598,000)
Due from affiliated companies  -   (741,000)
Deposits  (144,000)  1,762,000 
Other assets  91,000   (85,000)
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities        
Accounts payable  4,285,000   (2,783,000)
Accrued expenses  1,625,000   4,752,000 
Related party payable  (1,430,000)  (1,174,000)
Credit cards payable  (669,000)  (493,000)
Income taxes payable  (41,000)  - 
Customer deposits  658,000   (16,000)
Other liabilities  102,000   301,000 
    Net cash provided by operating activities $2,313,000  $8,743,000 
         
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchases of property and equipment  (957,000)  (27,389,000)
Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment  -   12,000 
Deposits paid for property and equipment  (2,989,000)  (3,593,000)
Acquisition of Pacific Cup, Inc.  (893,000)  - 
    Net cash used in investing activities $(4,839,000) $(30,970,000)
         
Cash flows from financing activities        
Net proceeds from line of credit  (29,930,000)  3,820,000 
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance cost  -   24,540,000 
Payments on long-term debt  (27,726,000)  (3,495,000)
Issuance of common stock in connection with our initial public offering, net of issuance costs  67,592,000   - 
Dividends paid to shareholders  -   (607,000)
Payments on capital lease obligations  (176,000)  (158,000)
Treasury stock acquired  -   (107,000)
    Net cash provided by financing activities $9,760,000  $23,993,000 
         
    Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  7,234,000   1,766,000 
         
Cash and cash equivalents        
Beginning of year $448,000  $802,000 
End of year $7,682,000  $2,568,000 


KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)

  Three Months
Ended June 30,		  Three Months
Ended March 31,		  Six Months
Ended June 30,
  2021  2020  2021  2021  2020
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: (in thousands)  (in thousands)
Net sales $94,526  $84,737  $75,673  $170,199  $148,820 
Net income: $9,338  $9,941  $3,050  $12,388  $10,508 
Add (deduct):              
Interest expense 1,128  705   (278) 850   4,011 
Income tax expense 1,547  3,832  1,186  2,733   4,032 
Depreciation and amortization 2,479  1,977  2,464  4,943   3,869 
IPO related expenses 601    396  997    
Gain on forgiveness of debt  (5,000)      (5,000)   
Gain on sale of asset   8       8 
Adjusted EBITDA $10,093  $16,463  $6,818  $16,911  $22,428 
Net income margin  9.9%  11.7%  4.0%  7.3%  7.1%
Adjusted EBITDA margin  10.7%  19.4%  9.0%  9.9%  15.1%



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Entity:		 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(in thousands)
  Karat Packaging Global Wells Eliminations Consolidated
Net Sales $        94,526  $        —  $        — $        94,526 
         
Net income (loss): $        9,583  $        (284) $        39 $        9,338 
Add (deduct):        
Interest expense          287   841           —          1,128 
Income tax expense             1,547                       —           —          1,547 
Depreciation and amortization                2,175                 304           —          2,479 
Gain on forgiveness of debt  (5,000)          —           —  (5,000)
IPO related expenses          601           —           —          601 
Adjusted EBITDA $         9,193  $        861  $        39 $        10,093 


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Entity: Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(in thousands)
  Karat Packaging Global Wells  Eliminations Consolidated
Net Sales $170,199  $  $  $170,199 
          
Net income (loss): $11,363  $1,185  $(160) $12,388 
Add (deduct):         
Interest expense  840   10      850 
Income tax expense  2,733         2,733 
Depreciation and amortization  4,336   607      4,943 
Gain on forgiveness of debt  (5,000)        (5,000)
IPO related expenses  997         
Adjusted EBITDA $15,269  $1,802  $(160) $16,911 

We define net income margin as net income by net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Karat Packaging uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to measure its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance and are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows from operating activities or other measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Also, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.


KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET SALES BY CATEGORY
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020  2021 2020
National$22,310,000  $16,168,000   $40,599,000  $31,666,000 
Distributors50,967,000  44,526,000   90,977,000  78,460,000 
Online13,703,000  11,258,000   25,146,000  17,544,000 
Retail7,546,000  12,785,000   13,477,000  21,150,000 
Net Sales$94,526,000  $84,737,000   $170,199,000  $148,820,000 


KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET SALES EXCLUDING PPE BY CATEGORY
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020
National$22,262,000  $15,380,000 
Distributors50,500,000  24,466,000 
Online13,646,000  8,310,000 
Retail7,510,000  7,285,000 
Net sales, excluding PPE$93,918,000  $55,441,000 