Anne Mahlum announces the “Redefining the Good Girl” campaign by giving more than $100,000 to Women this Year

Washington, DC, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, Anne Mahlum - founder of Back on My Feet and [solidcore] - is launching the “Redefining the Good Girl” campaign, where she will personally give $5,000 a week through the end of the year directly to “strong-badass” women who are “swimming against the stream, living their truth, standing up for themselves, and leaving their mark on the world.” By year end, she will have awarded 21 women more than $100,000.

Mahlum was inspired to launch the “Redefining the Good Girl” campaign based on her own experience with societal gender bias, specifically the portrayal by the media of successful business women, who are constantly forced to stand up to critics and overcome adversity. Mahlum hopes that by using her platform for this giveaway she will help redefine the “good girl” image, and encourage and inspire women to be powerful and brave in celebrating their accomplishments.

“Society encourages women to achieve some success, but not too much that it starts to make other people uncomfortable,” said Mahlum. “When a woman builds a really successful business, she’s ruthless. When a woman fires an employee, she’s difficult to work for. When a woman builds her own wealth, she is greedy. It’s impossible to navigate.”

This campaign encourages women to come forward and share their own stories of success, resilience and overcoming adversity. The hope is that this will inspire women to be proud of being strong, powerful and loud.

“If you put yourself out there and you’re trying to do big things, it is inevitable you will face criticism,” Mahlum said. “It’s important not to back down and to not apologize for who you are.”

For more information about the giveaway and “Redefining ‘Good Girl’” campaign, follow Mahlum on Instagram @annemahlum.