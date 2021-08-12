Financial Advisor Magazine names Azzad in 2021 RIA Survey and Ranking

Falls Church, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azzad Asset Management has been named in Financial Advisor magazine's 2021 RIA Ranking. The report is an annual survey that ranks registered investment advisors (RIAs) based on percentage growth in assets from the previous calendar year and is the premier industry ranking of independent RIA growth.

The firm said in a statement: "Financial Advisor's report highlights the growing influence of RIAs in the financial services field. We are proud to be a part of the community of faith-based RIAs that make up a growing part of this industry and appreciate the recognition.

"Our company's success is our clients' success. As we grow, we are able to further improve our offerings to meet their needs. With our halal wealth management services--financial planning, personalized investment strategies, planned charitable giving, and more--we now offer a comprehensive suite of products that lead the Islamic finance industry in the United States and beyond. All of our work is tied to an independently verified Shariah compliance process that gives Azzad clients peace of mind--and confidence that our work aligns with their values."

FA's RIA Ranking is an independent listing produced by Financial Advisor magazine. It is based on data gathered by Financial Advisor from RIA firms. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to Financial Advisor to be included in the listing.

The annual survey is performed by Financial Advisor magazine as a means of measuring growth among independent advisors across the country. Firms must be registered investment advisors and provide financial planning and/or related services to individual clients.

All firms must be either independently owned or a freestanding subsidiary of another business.

Data is provided by each firm, primarily from numbers and information published on regulatory forms, including the amount of assets under management. Each advisor is then ranked alongside their participating peers.

The full listing is available for viewing at:

https://www.fa-mag.com/news/the-future-is-now-63028.html

About Azzad Asset Management

Azzad is committed to providing investment services designed to help people enjoy optimum performance without compromising their values. Azzad is a member of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions.

