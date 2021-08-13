Technicorum Holdings Announces Elliotz Thiara as Co-Founder of KingSwap

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Technicorum Holdings, which has been incubating the innovative DeFi and NFT project KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/), today revealed Elliotz Thiara as KingSwap Co-Founder. Elliotz has been involved with KingSwap since its inception, helping facilitate Phase 1 of the ecommerce platform to simplify blockchain investing for new users.



“From the beginning, we developed KingSwap to facilitate a seamless process for users to purchase cryptocurrency and participate in growing DeFi projects, with a straightforward approach,” said Elliotz Thiara, Co-founder of KingSwap. “Though I’ve been mostly in the background building, I look forward to taking a more forward-facing role in spreading KingSwap’s message and sharing its outstanding technology.”



KingSwap is a high-yield liquidity platform that offers extensive staking rewards, digital collectibles, and fiat conversions. An evolution of Uniswap, KingSwap provides user-friendly features that provide real-time benefits in terms of price curves and contributor rewards. In its first three days on Uniswap alone, KingSwap achieved $4 million USD in transaction volume. Since then, KingSwap’s token $KING has been listed on three significant centralized exchanges – BitMart, HotBit, and Coinbig.



KingSwap was founded and advised by a team of experienced leaders in banking, finance, and crypto, including well-known cryptographer Dr. Anish Mohammed, Venture Capitalist Dr. Giampaolo Parigi (PhD); Professor Alex Nascimento (MBA), Faculty and Co-Founder, Blockchain at UCLA; Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Group and Co-Founder of BitAngels; Lionel Iruk, Esq.(J.D), Dr. Robert Choi (PhD), Frank D. (MBA) and Malcolm Tan (LLM).

For more information on KingSwap, please visit https://www.kingswap.io/.



ABOUT KINGSWAP

