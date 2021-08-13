ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers nominates Pieter Wolleswinkel as Executive Board member

English Dutch

Lochem, 13 August 2021

ForFarmers nominates Pieter Wolleswinkel as Executive Board member

The Supervisory Board of ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’) nominates Pieter Wolleswinkel as member of the Executive Board of ForFarmers, to be appointed by the annual general shareholders meeting (‘AGM’) on 14 April 2022. The appointment is for a period of four years, ending at the end of the annual AGM of 2026.





The proposed appointment of Pieter Wolleswinkel relates to the departure as of 1 January 2022 of Adrie van der Ven, COO ForFarmers Poland and responsible for M&A in new regions. Van der Ven remains a member of the Executive Board until 1 October 2021. As of that date, the Managing Director Poland will report directly to the CEO, Yoram Knoop. Roeland Tjebbes, CFO of ForFarmers, will become integrally responsible for the M&A-portfolio, besides the other disciplines for which he remains responsible.

Yoram Knoop: “We are pleased that the Supervisory Board has decided to nominate an internal candidate to fill the vacancy which will be left by Adrie and that our team will then soon be complete again. Pieter has been a member of our Executive Committee as of beginning 2019 and, in his role as COO Netherlands, was almost immediately confronted with the challenges in our sector as a result of the nitrogen debate. His manner, setting out a clear plan together with stakeholders, was noticed straight away. He is an extremely valuable colleague. We are convinced that, pending of course the decision of the AGM, his contribution in the Executive Board will further underpin the implementation of our strategy Build to Grow.”

Pieter Wolleswinkel (1977, Dutch nationality) joined ForFarmers in 2014 as director of the business unit North at ForFarmers Germany. In 2018, he was appointed to director of the Swine business unit at ForFarmers Netherlands and subsequently in January 2019 to COO, responsible for ForFarmers Netherlands, to which Reudink (organic feed) was added in 2021. As if 1 September 2021 ForFarmers Belgium and Pavo (horse feed) will also be added to his portfolio.

Pieter Wolleswinkel grew up on a farm. He is a veterinarian and also has an MBA. After graduating he practiced as a veterinary doctor for a number of years before moving to international leadership positions at Provimi.



The Supervisory Board is nominating Pieter Wolleswinkel because of his vast knowledge of and experience in livestock farming and management. Particularly his background and education as well as his commercial focus and drive for sustainability, played a decisive role for the Supervisory Board in nominating Pieter Wolleswinkel as member of the Executive Board.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Note to the editor / For additional information:

Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations

T +31 (0)573 288 194 • M +31 (0)6 10 94 91 61 • E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its “For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.

ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of 10.1 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,600 employees. In 2019, the turnover amounted to approximately € 2.5 billion.

ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, NL-7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99, info@forfarmers.eu , www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that can also relate to ForFarmers’ legally required capital and liquidity positions in certain specific scenarios. Forward-looking statements can include but are not limited to statements that include words such as, “intended”, “expected”, “based on”, “focused on”, “plans”, “estimate” and words with similar meanings. These statements relate to or can have an effect on circumstances that will occur in the future, such as ForFarmers’ future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in forward-looking statements. Factors that can lead to or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxes, laws and regulations, fluctuations in share prices, legal procedures, investigations by regulators, competitive relationships and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this document only concern statements from the date of this document, ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility whatsoever to update forward-looking statements contained in this message, irrespective of whether they reflect new information, future events or otherwise, subject to ForFarmers’ legal obligation to do so.



