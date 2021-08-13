Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Q2 2021 report and presentation

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) announces its second quarter 2021 presentation and report.



Headlines Q2 2021

Reorganizing into Green Energy Group

23% utilization and EBITDA of negative $1.4 million marks cycle trough for SBX, outlook improving

SBX delivers on growth plan, winning awards on 4 vessels

GEM granted 3x development support from Forskningsrådet

GEM signs agreement involving the Project ULTRA

LOI for the “Fulmar Explorer” following end of quarter

Completed private placement of 7,000,000 shares, raising NOK 31.5m in gross proceeds

Market conditions improving

