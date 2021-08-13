Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Q2 2021 report and presentation

| Source: SeaBird Exploration Plc SeaBird Exploration Plc

Oslo, NORWAY

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) announces its second quarter 2021 presentation and report.

Headlines Q2 2021

  • Reorganizing into Green Energy Group
  • 23% utilization and EBITDA of negative $1.4 million marks cycle trough for SBX, outlook improving
  • SBX delivers on growth plan, winning awards on 4 vessels
  • GEM granted 3x development support from Forskningsrådet
  • GEM signs agreement involving the Project ULTRA
  • LOI for the “Fulmar Explorer” following end of quarter
  • Completed private placement of 7,000,000 shares, raising NOK 31.5m in gross proceeds
  • Market conditions improving

The company will host a webcast at 08:00 CEST today. Please use the following link to join the webcast:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MzAxMTMxMDAtYzI5Mi00ZjNmLWI4ODItYTI5N2E1N2QwNDgy%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2265f51067-7d65-4aa9-b996-4cc43a0d7111%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22473e7d3b-5f4f-4129-845f-e97d4b42a85e%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachments


Attachments

Q2 2021 presentation 120821 Q2 2021 report PDF 120821