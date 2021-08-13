US Custom Cycling Bibs And Bike Shorts Launch – New Club/Race Team Kits Designs

Lincoln, United States , Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The producer of high-performance apparel has expanded its range of cycling bibs and shorts. The products are fully customizable and available for online purchase.

More details can be found at: https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/bibs-tights

The full range of products from Champion System are handcrafted and backed by a lifetime quality guarantee. Having a turnaround time of 4-5 days, the updated range is particularly well-suited to those who have an upcoming event.

The governing body for international competitive cycling Union Cycliste Internationale reports that all forms of cycling are experiencing considerable growth in the USA. Statistics from June 2020 were up by 20% over the previous year, and current figures would suggest that 1 in 3 Americans have ridden a bicycle in the past 12 months.

As the pastime again becomes mainstream, an increasing number of participants are seeking attire that is specifically designed for cycling. Shorts are particularly popular, as chafing in the area can quickly become uncomfortable. The new range from Champion System offers cyclists both shorts and bibs to suit a variety of builds.

As summer draws to a close, the performance winter range is one area that the company has focused on. Clients can now select from winter bib shorts, winter bib tights, and performance winter knickers. The latter is the warmest in the range, made from CS WinterFleece (TM) that provides high-wicking properties including wind and water resistance.

The latest products from Champion System can also be customized through in-house software. Following the creation of an account, clients are able to select from a range of design templates or create a new design from scratch. An unlimited color palette is offered, and complimentary assistance is available from the company’s designers.

While custom-designed apparel often have large minimum order quantities, Champion System prides itself on making the service as accessible as possible. A 10-piece mix and match order minimum means that clients can select any combination of the new shorts and bibs, as well as any other items from the range, including tops and jerseys.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting: https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/bibs-tights



Website: https://www.champ-sys.com