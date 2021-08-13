Insights on the Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Global Market to 2030 - by Scale of Operation, Type of Vector, Application Area, Therapeutic Area and Regions

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Scale of Operation, Type of Vector, Application Area, Therapeutic Area, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of vector and gene therapy manufacturing, focusing on contract manufacturers, as well as companies having in-house manufacturing facilities. The study presents an in-depth analysis of the various firms / organizations that are engaged in this domain, across different regions of the globe.
Over the past few years, a number of advanced therapy medicinal products, including cell and gene therapies, have been developed and approved for the treatment of a variety of disease indications. In fact, as of 2020, close to 15 such therapeutics have received marketing approval across different regions worldwide. Further, over 1,000 clinical trials focused on the evaluation of cell and gene therapies have been registered globally. It is worth noting that the clinical success of these therapies heavily relies on the design and type of gene delivery vector used (in therapy development and / or administration). At present, several innovator companies are actively engaged in developing / producing viral and / or non-viral vectors for gene therapies. In this context, it is worth mentioning that multiple viral and non-viral vector based vaccine candidates are being developed against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). As of January 2021, the WHO revealed that more than 55 such vaccines are under evaluation, while two viral vector based vaccines (AZD1222 and Sputnik V), being developed by AstraZeneca / Oxford University and Gamaleya Research Institute / Acellena Contract Drug Research and Development, have been approved. This is indicative of the lucrative opportunities for companies that have the required capabilities to manufacture vectors and gene therapies.
Vaccine production is a challenging process and dealing with vectors (viral and non-viral) further adds to the complexity. Therefore, outsourcing is a common practice among biopharmaceutical companies when it comes to vector development and / or manufacturing. Several players have developed / are developing versatile technology platforms for designing and manufacturing different types of gene delivery vehicles. Innovation in this segment of the pharmaceutical industry is presently focused on the enhancement of transduction efficiency and improving gene delivery efficiencies. In fact, some vector-related technology providers claim that their proprietary solutions have the ability to enable further improvements in existing genetically modified therapeutic products, and / or optimize affiliated manufacturing processes. The viral / non-viral vectors and gene therapy manufacturing market has also witnessed significant partnership activity in the recent past, especially now that COVID-19 vaccine developers are actively approaching such companies for their services. Given the growing demand for interventions that require genetic modification, the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market is poised to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading players (contract service providers and in-house manufacturers) engaged in the development of vectors and gene therapies?
- Which region are the current manufacturing hubs for vectors and gene therapies?
- Which type of technologies are presently offered / being developed by the stakeholders engaged in this domain?
- Which companies are likely to partner with viral and non-viral vector contract manufacturing service providers?
- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?
- What type of expansion initiatives are being undertaken by players in this domain?
- Which are the emerging viral and non-viral vectors used by players for the manufacturing of genetically modified therapies?
- How is the recent COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the viral and non-viral vector, and gene therapy manufacturing market?
- What is the current, global demand for viral and non-viral vector, and gene therapies?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
