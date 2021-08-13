Worldiwde Ceramics Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceramics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the ceramics market and it is poised to grow by $64.52 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.
The report on ceramics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials and increased investment in the development of infrastructure.
The ceramics market analysis includes end-user segment, application segment, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased use of ceramics in high-temperature applications as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramics market growth during the next few years.
The report on ceramics market covers the following areas:
- Ceramics market sizing
- Ceramics market forecast
- Ceramics market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- WFT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BRTP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Refractories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Abrasives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Housing and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGC Inc.
- Cooperativa Ceramica dImola Sc
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Corning Inc.
- Kyocera Corp.
- LIXIL Corp.
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- R.A.K Ceramics PJSC
- SCHOTT AG
- The Siam Cement Group Public Co. Ltd.
11. Appendix
