The Adult Vibrator Market is expected to grow by $ 950.63 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

Our report on the adult vibrator market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift in social norms and the increasing number of start-ups. In addition, a shift in social norms is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The adult vibrator market in US analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments.



The adult vibrator market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Insertion vibrator

• Dual-purpose vibrator

• External vibrator



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Adult stores

• Retailers

• Others



This study identifies the changing perception of investorsas one of the prime reasons driving the adult vibrator market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on adult vibrator market in US covers the following areas:

• Adult vibrator market sizing in US

• Adult vibrator market forecast in US

• Adult vibrator market industry analysis in US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adult vibrator market vendors in US that include Adorime, Ann Summers Ltd., California Exotic Novelties LLC, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Crave, FUN FACTORY GmbH, LELOi AB, Minna Life Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and WOW Tech US Ltd. Also, the adult vibrator market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

