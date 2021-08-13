The Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market is expected to grow by $ 1.08 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188372/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the aeroderivative gas turbine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased power-to-weight ratio of aeroderivative gas turbines and the rising cogeneration applications for aeroderivative gas turbines. In addition, the increased power-to-weight ratio of aeroderivative gas turbines is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aeroderivative gas turbine market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The aeroderivative gas turbine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Mobility

• Power generation

• Oil and gas



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the emerging regulations on carbon emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the aeroderivative gas turbine market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aeroderivative gas turbine market covers the following areas:

• Aeroderivative gas turbine market sizing

• Aeroderivative gas turbine market forecast

• Aeroderivative gas turbine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aeroderivative gas turbine market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., General Electric Co., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Wartsila Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., VBR Turbine Partners BV, Vericor Power Systems, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. Also, the aeroderivative gas turbine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

