Worldwide Surgical Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Industry to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19

This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the surgical heart valve repair (annuloplasty) systems and surgical heart valve replacement products markets for the US, 5 Euro (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and Rest of World markets from 2020-25.

The combined global market for surgical heart valve management products totaled nearly $1.8 billion in 2018, with small losses expected over the forecast period covered by this report as less invasive techniques such as TAVR draw market share from open surgical techniques. The US accounted for just over half of surgical heart valve and replacement products sold globally, with the five major EU markets accounting for 22%, Japan accounting for 7%, and the rest of world markets accounting for the remaining sales.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significantly reduced cardiac procedure volumes in 2020, resulting in related sales declines of up to 10% for many companies. A temporary sales boost is expected in 2021 as many deferred surgeries are rescheduled, followed by a return to typical market trends in subsequent years, with transcatheter techniques drawing market share

Key Topics Covered:

1. Valvular Heart Disease Overview

1.1 Types of heart valve disorders

1.1.1 Valvular stenosis

1.1.2 Tricuspid valve/pulmonary valve stenosis

1.1.3 Valvular regurgitation

1.2 Conditions associated with heart valve disorders

1.2.1 Congenital defects

1.2.2 Acquired disorders

1.2.3 Calcific degeneration

1.2.4 Infective endocarditis

1.2.5 Rheumatic fever

1.2.6 Heart failure

1.3 Heart valve disorder diagnosis

1.4 Heart valve disease treatment options

1.4.1 Pharmaceutical treatments

1.4.2 Surgical and other interventional solutions

1.5 Bibliography

2. Surgical Heart Valve Management Products

2.1 Percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty

2.1.1 New and emerging technology

2.2 Heart valve surgery

2.3 Heart valve repair

2.3.1 Products

2.3.2 New and emerging technology

2.4. Heart valve replacement

2.4.1 Valve replacement procedures

2.4.2 Valve replacement materials

2.4.3 Products

2.4.4 Sutureless valves

2.4.5 New and emerging technology

2.5 Bibliography

3. Surgical Heart Valve Management Products Market

3.1 Global market

3.1.1 Market value

3.1.2 Market drivers and limiters

3.1.3 Surgical versus minimally invasive options

3.2 Surgical heart valve repair products market

3.2.1 US

3.2.2 5 Euro

3.2.3 Japan

3.2.4 Rest of world

3.2.5 Competitive analysis

3.3 Surgical heart valve replacement products market

3.3.1 US

3.3.2 5 Euro

3.3.3 Japan

3.3.4 Rest of world

3.3.5 Competitive analysis

3.4 Bibliography

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Edwards Lifesciences

LivaNova

Medtronic

