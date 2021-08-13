Xeeva unveils its enhanced Marketplace with new features and functionality to support suppliers globally

SOUTHFIELD, MI, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- #XeevaNetworkEffect

Xeeva is excited to announce significant enhancements to Marketplace, connecting Xeeva’s global customers to an expanded network of suppliers, helping to expedite sourcing of goods and services across any industry with guided execution from Xeeva’s team of procurement experts.

Suppliers can now register in just a few minutes with no fees and start accepting bids from global organizations, eliminating the cost of finding and contracting with new customers that need their goods and services. Xeeva’s Marketplace easily connects customers with suppliers through spend data insights to sourcing opportunities created for supplier discovery and awarding.

Upon registering in Marketplace, suppliers can easily access new sourcing opportunities, create and maintain their business profile, office locations, as well as a list of regions they service and shortly, gain the opportunity to upload their catalogs releasing visibility to all Xeeva customers.

Using Marketplace, suppliers can also highlight and differentiate their domain expertise by associating goods and services using North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes.

But most importantly, suppliers gain immediate access to sourcing events with new global customers providing them new opportunities to increase their revenue and grow their businesses.

The Supplier Marketplace enhancements provide:

Sharing of diversity strengths such as Women-, Veteran-, or Minority-owned status allowing eligibility for various corporate sustainability programs

Highlighting certifications and accreditations that differentiate capabilities and expertise

Access to regional markets by listing headquarter and branch locations

Profiling of business and organizational structure for better "Be Found" capability

Managing the roles and access of multiple users from the supplier team to better facilitate participation in sourcing events and auctions, spot buys, order or invoice processing, and other activities

Xeeva’s customers benefit equally from Marketplace by eliminating the time and resources needed to find, validate, and onboard new suppliers, freeing their internal teams to focus on more strategic initiatives. Through Marketplace, Xeeva customers are introduced to new suppliers that can significantly help to reduce the cost of sourcing products and services.

In addition, with suppliers able to onboard themselves, they can more effectively provide relevant information about their business, gain access to sourcing opportunities, and improve overall customer collaboration, driving efficiency and growth.

“To accelerate the Data-to-Savings value journey for our clients, suppliers can now either (1) self-register or (2) be recommended to by our customers – so that they can quickly connect and collaborate to develop improved win-win relationships, adjust their interactions to the COVID economy impacts, and facilitate their individual digital transformations,” explains Robert Anson, Xeeva’s Chief Product Officer.

“We see both customers and suppliers needing faster ways to adjust their business posture in response to recent market dynamics (COVID, supply locality changes, shortages), so enabling trading partners to connect, share, and collaborate quickly is key to continuity, value release, and strategic business health as global dynamics continue to change.”

About Xeeva

Xeeva is the leader in indirect spend management solutions that optimize the entire procurement process. From delivering unparalleled data quality and completeness to intelligent guided buying for managing complex procurement operations, take advantage of Xeeva’s unique combination of AI-powered technology, industry insights, and domain expertise to maximize your procurement efficiency and savings. Xeeva transforms indirect spend management with best practices around spend analytics, data enrichment, sourcing, and procure-to-pay solutions that drive better, more strategic decision-making and deliver real financial impact to the enterprise. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

Attachment