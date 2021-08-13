The Academic and Corporate LMS Market is expected to grow by $ 8.93 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068936/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on academic and corporate LMS market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased emphasis on digitization of education, implementation of cloud-based corporate LMS, and need for cost-effective LMS. In addition, increased emphasis on digitization of education is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The academic and corporate LMS market in US analysis includes end-user segment and application segment.



The academic and corporate LMS market in the US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Corporates

• Higher education institutions

• K-12 schools



By Application

• Content management

• Student management

• Performance management

• Others



This study identifies the emergence of mobile learning as one of the prime reasons driving the academic and corporate LMS market in US growth during the next few years. Also, automation of assessment functionalities and customized learning environment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on academic and corporate LMS market in the US covers the following areas:

• Academic and corporate LMS market in US sizing

• Academic and corporate LMS market in US forecast

• Academic and corporate LMS market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading academic and corporate LMS market in US vendors that include Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc., Blackboard Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Ltd. Also, the academic and corporate LMS market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

