The Global Construction Management Software Market is expected to grow by $ 630.51 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

Our report on the construction management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing requirements for large-scale project management, reduction in the design time, and growth of the global construction market. In addition, increasing requirements for large-scale project management are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The construction management software market analysis includes the end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The construction management software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Builders and contractors

• Construction managers

• Engineers and architects



By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the integration of construction management software estimation and accounting software as one of the prime reasons driving the construction management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of cloud-based construction management software and the application of lean management in construction management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on construction management software market covers the following areas:

• Construction management software market sizing

• Construction management software market forecast

• Construction management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction management software market vendors that include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc. Also, the construction management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

