The Global Advanced Authentication Market is expected to grow by $ 33.65 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period

Our report on the advanced authentication market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing volume of online transactions, high-level security provided by hardware OTP tokens, and adherence to compliance mandates. In addition, the increasing volume of online transactions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The advanced authentication market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The advanced authentication market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Biometrics

• Multi-factor authentication



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the introduction of out-of-band (OOB) authentication as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced authentication market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of cloud-based multi-factor authentication and the increasing adoption of unified platforms for authentication purposes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on advanced authentication market covers the following areas:

• Advanced authentication market sizing

• Advanced authentication market forecast

• Advanced authentication market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced authentication market vendors that include Aware Inc., BIO-key International Inc, Broadcom Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HID Global Corp., NEC Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, and ValidSoft Group. Also, the advanced authentication market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

