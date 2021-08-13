China $42.5 Billion Lingerie Markets - Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Lingerie Market, By Product Type (Shape Wear, Lounge Wear, Knickers & Panties, Bra, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Online, and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese Lingerie Market was valued at USD26.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD42.51 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.80%

The Chinese Lingerie Market is mainly driven by growing number of e- commerce platforms, rising disposable income and changing consumer preferences. With the evolution in fashion industry, companies have started using fabrics such as nylon, polyester, satin, lace, sheer, lycra, silk, and cotton in their lingerie.

In addition to this, designers are also emphasizing on lace, embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and lighter hues in their lingerie, which is expected to boost the demand for lingerie during the forecast period. Color, fabric, and style are becoming increasingly important to consumers, prompting manufacturers to manufacture fashionable lingerie.

The Chinese Lingerie Market is segmented on product type, distribution channel, company, and region. Under the Product Type segment, Bra is dominating the market with the rise in focus on body appearances whereas shape wear is the fastest growing in the Chinese Lingerie Market.

In terms of distribution channel, Independent retail store is dominating the Chinese Lingerie Market followed by online. Online is growing due to emergence of e-commerce platforms which has made it convenient for the customers to go through all the available options just in a click without visiting the stores. Companies are helping consumers to choose the product with customer feedbacks on the website regarding size, fabric and look which helps consumers in effective & efficient decision making.

Regionally, the Chinese Lingerie Market has been segmented into various regions including East China, North China, North East China, South Central China, North West China, South West China where East China is dominating the China lingerie market.

To remain competitive in the market companies are continuously upgrading themselves by introducing new lingerie brands, products and mergers & acquisitions, etc. The company named Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company meets the consumer needs & demand by marketing and sales of its products through a diversified brand portfolio including the core brand "City - Beauty" and three sub-brands, namely "City - Siyu", "City - Colorful Pie" and "Dianfeng", followed by the launch of new brands "The Secret of Urban Beauty" and "Free Time" to attract different consumers.

Additionally, through the acquisition of well-known high-end brands, including Odifen, Lubi and Yixia, the company has effectively upgraded its brand portfolio, and increased the number of major brands to nine.

Major players operating in the market are

Shenzhen Huijie Group Co., Ltd.

L Brands, Inc.

Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited

Embry Holdings Limited

Yancheng International Women's Fashion Co., Ltd.

IXTY 8IGHT LIMITED

La Perla

Aimer Group

Wacoal (China) Fashion Co., Ltd.

Etam Group

Chun Wing Intimate Factory Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

China Lingerie Market, By Product Type:

Shape Wear

Lounge Wear

Knickers & Panties

Bra

Others (Tights, Active Wear, Thermal Underwear, etc.)

China Lingerie Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online

Others (Specialty Store, Departmental Stores, Others)

China Lingerie Market, By Region:

East China

North China

North East China

South Central China

North West China

South West China

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Chinese Lingerie Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on China Lingerie Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. China Lingerie Market outlook



7. China Bra Market Outlook



8. China Knickers & Panties Market Outlook



9. China Lounge Wear Market Outlook



10. China Shape Wear Market Outlook



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Import - Export Analysis



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. China Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape



18. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzdfcq



