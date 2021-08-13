The Global Bedroom Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 45.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bedroom Furniture Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816813/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bedroom furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising standard of living leading to the increased introduction of premium products and the increased residential construction and home renovation. In addition, rising standard of living, leading to increased introduction of premium products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bedroom furniture market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The bedroom furniture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• BBLH

• Wardrobes

• Mattresses and supporters

• Chests and chest of drawers

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the robust growth in online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the bedroom furniture market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bedroom furniture market covers the following areas:

• Bedroom furniture market sizing

• Bedroom furniture market forecast

• Bedroom furniture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bedroom furniture market vendors that include Abbyson Living LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Legends Furniture Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., and Vaughan Bassett. Also, the bedroom furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



