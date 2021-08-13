North America Tomato Processing Market Report 2021: A Thriving Global Fast-Food Industry is Driving the Market

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Tomato Processing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America tomato processing consumption reached a volume of 11209 KMT in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% in the forecast period of 2021-2026 to reach a volume of 13623 KMT by 2026.



Tomato processing is highly organised and generates billions of dollars in sales. Tomato processing can be a useful skill for farmers who want to transform tomatoes into other goods other than vegetables.

Traditional tomato processing methods include concentrating and drying the tomatoes to fruit or powder. Only around one-fifth of all tomatoes produced globally are processed, with the vast majority consumed fresh. Sauces are the most common application for processed tomatoes, accounting for roughly 30 percent of their total global application.



The extensive applications of processed tomatoes in industries such as home, food processing, and snack foods are driving the global tomato processing market. They are also commonly utilised in the foodservice business in hotels, restaurants, and fast-food retail chains.

With the fast-food industry booming globally, the market is being thrust forward. The expanding organized retail sector is also boosting industry expansion. The extra health benefits of processed tomatoes and their longer shelf life are fueling their demand.

Tomato puree is a particularly important processed product since it is widely used in a variety of value-added goods such as tomato juice, ketchup, paste, strained tomato pulp, pickles, pasta, pizza sauces, salsa, gravies, ready-to-eat curries, and tomato-based powder products.

