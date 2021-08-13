English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

13 August 2021 at 1.15 p.m.

AKTIA PLANS A SHARE ISSUE FOR ITS PERSONNEL

Aktia Bank Plc’s Board of Directors plans to organise an employee share issue, where the personnel is offered the opportunity to subscribe for new shares in the company. The subscription price of the shares would be based on the average rate of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy the month prior to the employee issuance and at a 10 per cent price reduction. An employee would have the right to subscribe preliminarily for 1,000–70,000 shares in the employee share issue. The purpose of the employee share issue is to support the personnel’s long-term shareholding in the company, and for that reason the subscribed shares would be subject to a transfer restriction.

“I find it very important that our employees are committed to Aktia’s values and objectives. The premise for the planned employee share issue is to engage and encourage our personnel in becoming shareholders in Aktia and thus to long-term work to increase shareholder value”, says Aktia’s CEO Mikko Ayub.

The Board will decide on the employee share issue’s size, the subscription right for the shares to be offered, the subscription price, the subscription period, payment of subscriptions, transfer restrictions and other details regarding the employee share issue in the fall of 2021. The decision regarding the employee share issue would be based on the authorisation given to the Board at the Annual General Meeting 13 April 2021.

