Global Airport Construction Market to Reach US$1.1 Trillion by the Year 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Greenfield Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$723 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Airport Replacement segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.9% share of the global Airport Construction market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Airport Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$226.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$234.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$234.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Brownfield Expansions Segment Corners a 24.8% Share in 2020



In the global Brownfield Expansions segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$157.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$204 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$150.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)



AECOM

Austin Industries

Bechtel Corporation

Fluor Corporation

Hensel Phelps Construction Company

Hill International, Inc.

GMR Group

Jacobs Engineering Group

L&T Construction

McCarthy Holdings, Inc.

PCL Constructors, Inc.

Skanska USA, Inc.

Suffolk Construction

Sundt Construction

TAV Construction

The Walsh Group

Turner Construction Company







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Airport Construction

Airport Construction Market: Poised for Stable Growth

Global Economic Outlook: Implications for Airport Construction

Market

EXHIBIT 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport

Construction and Expansion Projects

EXHIBIT 2: Demand Growth in Global Air Traffic Passenger

Traffic for the Period 2006-2019

EXHIBIT 3: Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers

in Billion for the Years 2011 to 2025F

Shift towards Larger Aircrafts, Increase in Aircrafts in

Operation and Number of Flights Undertaken by Airlines:

A Market Opportunity

EXHIBIT 4: Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years

2018 and 2038

EXHIBIT 5: Number of Flights Performed by Airline Industry

Worldwide in Millions for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and

2019

Increasing Investments into New Airport Constructions,

Development Projects & Modernization Plans

EXHIBIT 6: Global Investments into New and Existing Airport

Construction Projects in US$ Billion for the Years 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 7: Airport Improvement Projects: Percentage Breakdown

of Global Investments for Improvement of Existing Airport by

Type for the Period 2018-2022

Airport Construction Projects Scheduled for Conclusion in the

Near Future: A Review

Existing Airport Construction Projects in Asia-Pacific

New Airport Construction Projects in Asia-Pacific

Existing Airport Construction Project in the United States

Airport Construction Project in Latin America

EXHIBIT 8: Number of Airports Worldwide with Paved Runways by

Select Countries

World’s Largest Airport Construction Projects

EXHIBIT 9: Airport Construction Projects Worldwide: Percentage

Breakdown of Investment by Funding Type for the Year 2018

Emergence of Smart Airports: An Opportunity for Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Airports Market: Annual Spending

Figures in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2018

and 2024

Latest Trends Promoting Airport Construction Efficiency

Airports Embrace New Solutions to Integrate Technology into

Construction Projects

Technology Advancements in New Airport Terminal Projects

Technology Integration at Airport and Terminal Construction

Stages Offers Significant Advantages

Engineered Fabric Buildings in Airport Construction

Advantages of Engineered Fabric Structures

Environmental Sustainability, Pollution and Waste from

Airports: Major Concerns for Airports Worldwide



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

