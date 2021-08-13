Global $14.6 Bn High-Temperature Fibers Markets to 2030: Focus on Aramid Fiber, Carbon Fiber, and Ceramic Fiber

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Temperature Fibers: Global Markets to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high temperature fibers market should reach $14.6 billion by 2030 from $7.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2030.
The high-temperature fiber market is comprised of three major fibers: aramid fiber, carbon fiber, and ceramic fiber. These fibers are widely used in the security and defense, aerospace, automotive and wind energy industries to produce components that can withstand extreme temperatures and harsh environments while being lightweight and without compromising strength and quality.
According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), there was growth around the world in wind installation in 2020, with double-digit growth of more than 10% by 2030 driving high-temperature fiber. The 5G industry is expected to grow with a double-digit growth rate in the coming couple of years, owing to increasing remote work and education. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic also bumped the usage of laptops and mobiles. This has increased the usage of high-temperature fibers used in optical cables and PCBs.
Despite the negative effect of COVID-19 on industries, countries across the globe have increased defense budgets and military spending. Multiple nations are in the race to become super and nuclear powers due to the use of these materials that can tolerate temperature and impact and are lightweight for vehicles and armor, creating a huge demand in this industry.
The automotive industry is moving towards electric vehicles, driverless cars, superfast cars, and fuel-efficient cars. This industry is experiencing demand for high-temperature fibers to produce highly efficient components.
In 2020, the aerospace and automotive industry was severely hampered as manufacturing facilities were shut down and production came to standstill due to COVID-19. This resulted in a negative impact on growth rates in several countries. Production is still at a slow pace. Companies are trying to destock rather than produce the new stock.
- The aramid fiber segment of the global high-temperature fibers market is expected to grow from $3.5 billion in 2021 to $7.2 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2030.
- The carbon fiber segment of the global high-temperature fibers market is expected to grow from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $4.4 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2030.
