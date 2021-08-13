New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Sequencing Reagents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology, Application, Reagent Type, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103329/?utm_source=GNW

However, the dearth of skilled professionals hinders the market growth.

Sequencing reagents are used during the process of sequencing.The use of these reagents highly depends on the desired result to be obtained.



They form an essential part of the sequencing reactions, which can be used across various other applications as well.Now, sequencing reagents is increasingly used in clinical practice, and over the next five years, genomic data from over 60 million patients is expected to be generated within healthcare.



Genomic sequencing is rapidly transitioning into clinical practice, and implementation into healthcare systems has been supported by substantial government investment, totaling over US$ 4 billion in at least 14 countries.These national genomic-medicine initiatives are driving transformative change under real-life conditions while simultaneously addressing barriers to implementation and gathering evidence for broader adoption, thereby driving the growth of the sequencing reagent market.



In addition, continuous funding by manufacturers and governments in the field of genomics is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. In the recent years, next generation sequencing price have declined substantially. Owing to factors such as advances in the field of genomics and developments in different methods and strategies for sequencing, there is a notable decline in the cost of sequencing, which is propelling the market growth.

With the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak, there has been an increasing number of confirmed cases in Latin American countries.Currently, Brazil is rapidly increasing its clinical programs to fight against the novel coronavirus.



There is a rising focus on genomic sequencing and tests.For instance, in July 2020, Vale Institute of Technology (ITV) and Fiocruz announced that they are planning to carry out the most extensive genome sequencing study of the Sars-CoV-2.



Vale invested R$ 2.4 million in the research. Such initiatives would bolster the growth of the South and Central America sequencing reagents market in long run.

The South and Central America sequencing reagents market, by technology, is segmented into next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, and third generation sequencing.The next generation sequencing segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



However, the sanger sequencing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The South and Central America sequencing reagents market, by reagent type, is segmented into control kits, library kits, template kits, sequencing kits, and other reagent types. The sequencing kits segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the library kits segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The South and Central America sequencing reagents market, by application, is segmented into agrigenomics and forensics, clinical investigation, oncology, reproductive health, and other applications.The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



However, the clinical investigation segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the South and Central America sequencing reagents market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.The research institutes segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



Also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the South and Central America sequencing reagents market are American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Society of Human Genomics (ASCG), and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103329/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________