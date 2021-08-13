New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Application and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103328/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and lifestyle-related diseases, and rising product launches and development for data management. However, the high cost of point-of-care data management systems hinders the market growth.

Point-of-care (POC) data management software is a platform used in various critical care settings in the hospital, such as intensive care unit (ICU), operating room (OR), and emergency department (ED).It facilitates the patients’ health data management and analysis.



Factors such as the increasing number of contagious diseases; rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as cardiac diseases and diabetes; and growing demand for quick services drive the need for POC data management software.For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation in 2019, ~ 463 million adults (20–79 years) are suffering from diabetes; by 2045 the count will rise to 700 million across the globe.



Moreover, the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, such as HIV, is another major public health issue.Thus, the factors mentioned above are likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Also, the growth of the South and Central America point-of-care data management software market is likely to proceed with the help of the introduction of new products into the market, which aim to deliver inexpensive care at the facilities located at the closest-possible distances from the patients’ location. New technologies or products are being refined and improved to deliver easier-to-use devices with incremental improvements in analytical performance. Such advancements in newly launched devices would propel the overall market growth during the forecast period.

South and Central America is facing significantly challenging situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.Hence, the demand for devices such as glucose monitoring, coagulation monitoring, urinalysis, cardiometabolic monitoring, cancer markers, and hematology has been affected.



However, in some emergency, governments are taking measures to help patients, as in-person doctor’s appointments are being now conducted over phone call or video consultation.Additionally, a few countries across South and Central America are limiting the sales/purchase of software as a device in response to COVID-19 to maintain supply and counteract stockpiling/panic buying.



Thus, the above-mentioned factors are likely to hamper the growth of the point-of-care data management software market in South and Central America.

The South and Central America point-of-care data management software market, based on application, is segmented into infectious disease devices, glucose monitoring, coagulation monitoring, urinalysis, cardiometabolic monitoring, cancer markers, and hematology.In 2019, the glucose monitoring product segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the cancer markers segment would register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The South and Central America point-of-care data management software market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals/critical care units, diagnostic centres, and clinics/outpatient.In 2019, the hospitals/critical care units segment held the largest share of the market.



The market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the South and Central America point-of-care data management software market are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), International Society for Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM), and Revista Brasileira de Cancerologia (RBC).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103328/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________