Global Cancer Vaccine Markets to 2026: Approvals for Additional Indications, Competition, Increased Funding, Manufacturers' Strategies, Challenges in Cancer Vaccines

The global market for cancer vaccines should grow from $8.1 billion in 2021 to $11.7 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

North American cancer vaccines market should grow from $3.6 billion in 2021 to $5.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

The European cancer vaccines market should grow from $2.1 billion in 2021 to $2.9 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope:

The scope of this study involves the global market of cancer vaccines. The report covers the entire market of cancer vaccines, which includes two main areas of application, prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccines. Discussion of human papillomavirus vaccines and hepatitis B vaccines that indirectly act against cancer is also included in the report.

Patent analysis, clinical trials, innovative research and opportunities of the newest trends within the cancer vaccine market and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the cancer vaccine industry are also discussed.

Cancer therapy remains a challenge despite advances in diagnostics and on-hand therapies. Available cancer therapies have side effects and are especially less effective in recurrent cancers. Over the past few years, the concept of recruiting the entire immune system to fight cancer has been at the forefront of cancer research.

To develop efficacious cancer vaccines, researchers have explored an array of different approaches, such as peptide vaccines and dendritic cell vaccines. Some of the cancer vaccines showed tantalizing results, but real success is still awaited. The majority of vaccines developed and tested were unable to boost the body's immune system to a point where these vaccination strategies could be effectively utilized to cure cancer; thus, only a few vaccines are presently in the market.

Cancer vaccines can be broadly categorized into therapeutic vaccines and prophylactic vaccines. Therapeutic vaccines, as the name suggests, are intended to treat existing cancer, whereas prophylactic, or preventive, vaccines are used to prevent cancer from developing in healthy people.

In April 2010, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Provenge, a prostate cancer vaccine, making researchers optimistic about the success of therapeutic cancer vaccines. In the wake of highly unmet need, a number of pharmaceutical companies entered into the cancer vaccines market.

Moreover, dwindling research and development (R&D) and an increasing number of patent expirations forced pharmaceutical manufacturers to enter into this lucrative market through collaborations and licensing agreements.

Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline and Dendreon Corp. (now part of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.) are the three leading companies in the market.

Market Size and Evolution

Because the cancer vaccine market is in its infancy, there are a limited number of products in the market. Increasing incidence of cancer, unavailability of efficacious treatments and the necessity to reduce the global burden of cancer are major driving forces for the market. High manufacturing costs and competition from comparatively low-cost therapies are the two biggest hurdles in the way of success.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Definition

History of Cancer and Its Management

Causes of Cancer

Genetic Factors

Lifestyle Factors

Environmental Factors

Types of Cancer-Causing Genes

Immune System and Cancer

Classification of Cancer

Cancer Prevention

Types of Cancer Treatment

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Hormone Therapy

Cancer Vaccines

Liver Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Cancer Vaccines Platform

Tumor-Cell Vaccines

Cancer Stem Cell Vaccines

Peptide/Protein Vaccines

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Current Outlook

COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Care

Chapter 5 Regulatory Aspects

Regulatory History of Approved Cancer Vaccines

Recalls

Orphan Drug Designation

Fast-Track Designations

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Therapeutic Vaccines

Prophylactic Vaccines

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Cancer Vaccines Application in Various Cancers

Market Revenues

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Industry Structure

Competitive Landscape

Patent Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Chapter 10 Current Situation

Factors Affecting Cancer Vaccines

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

Aging Population

Lifestyle Changes

Approvals for Additional Indications

Competition

Increased Funding

Manufacturers' Strategies

Challenges in Cancer Vaccines

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Dendreon Corp.

Etherna

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Immunicum Ab

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Moderna Inc.

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Ubivac

Vaccinogen Inc.

Chapter 12 Other International Companies

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Advaxis Inc.

Alphavax Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Candel Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Curevac Ag

Genexine Inc.

Globeimmune Inc.

Gradalis Inc.

Immunovative Therapies Ltd.

ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V.

Oncovir Inc.

Sotio A.S.

Vaxon Biotech

