Global Advanced Wound Management (AWM) Technology Markets, 2021-2026 - Increasing Acceptance of Innovative Technologies and Protocols for Complex Wound Treatment

The global advanced wound management products market should reach $16.0 billion by 2026 from $11.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The advanced nonbiological wound dressings segment of the global advanced wound management products market is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2021 to $5.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The wound biologics/bioactives segment of the global advanced wound management products market is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2021 to $4.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

It is estimated that nearly 50 million people suffer from hard-to-heal wounds, globally, including nearly 8.4 million people in the U.S. Wound treatment is complex and varies across a broad continuum of care. Non-healing wounds significantly deteriorate the patients' quality of life and can cause serious medical events such as limb amputations or premature death.

There are two types of wound management technologies: traditional and advanced. A significant percentage of hard-to-heal wounds often requires solutions such as advanced dressings, wound bioactives/biologics and other advanced wound care products. Advanced wound management (AWM) products provide optimal conditions for the natural reparative processes of the wound.

These products are favorable to healthcare providers and patients alike, as they promise shorter treatment times and higher cost savings. AWM products are used for the treatment of acute wounds, caused by burns, trauma and surgery; chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers and venous legulcers; and prevention of pressure ulcers.

AWM is a significant and growing market. The incidence, chronicity and complexity of wounds is strongly influenced by age and lifestyle factors, including smoking, weight, alcohol consumption, a lack of exercise and unhealthy diet. Demographic health trends such as an aging population, and the sharp rise in the incidence of diabetes, obesity and other chronic diseases, are resulting in the increased prevalence of systemic comorbidities, leading to growing prevalence of hard-to-heal wounds.

Moreover, a large middle class accessing higher levels of care, and increasing understanding of the economic benefits of using AWS products early in the wound-healing process, are also fueling the growth of the market.

Due to the huge costs associated with delayed wound healing, a growing number of patients worldwide are receiving advanced treatment of wounds. The adoption of AWM products is expected to continue growing at a rapid rate due to increasing awareness of clinical and economic benefits of using these products among healthcare professionals as well as the growing number of patients demanding more effective treatment solutions.

However, the high cost of AWM products, inadequate reimbursement and pricing pressures are the key restraining factors in the market.

The competition in the AWM market is intense and the market is witnessing rapid advances in technologies and an increasing emphasis on intellectual property.

Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including 3M, AbbVie Inc., Cardinal Health, Integra LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew PLC and Urgo Group

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

The Integumentary System

Wound Classifications

Process of Wound Healing

Stages of Wound Healing

Inflammatory Phase

Destructive Phase

Proliferative Phase

Maturation

Healing by Secondary Intention

Factors Affecting Wound Healing

General Health Indicators Affecting Wound Healing

Complications of Wound Healing

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product/Technology Type

Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings

Wound Biologics/Bioactives

External Wound Healing Devices

Anti-adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies

Wound Closure Sealants and Glues

Chapter 5 Global Market for Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate and Gelling Fiber Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Superabsorbent Dressings

Contact Layer Dressings

Other Advanced Dressings

Global Market for Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings by Product Type

Chapter 6 Global Market for Wound Biologics/Bioactive Dressings

Cellular and Tissue-based Products (CTPs)/Skin Substitutes

Human Cellular Bioengineered Grafts

Xenografts

Allografts

Collagen Dressings

Chapter 7 Global Market for External Wound Healing Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Reusable/Traditional NPWT Systems

Single-use NPWT Systems

Oxygen Therapy Devices

Other External Wound Healing Devices

Wound Debridement Devices

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices

Electrical Stimulation and Electromagnetic Therapy Devices

Chapter 8 Global Market for Anti-adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies

Anti-adhesion Products

Advanced Debriding and Cleansing Agents

Global Market for Anti-adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies by Product Type

Chapter 9 Global Market for Wound Closure Sealants and Glues

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Application

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Wound Statistics

Nonbiological Wound Dressings

Wound Biologics/Bioactives

External Wound Healing Devices

Anti-adhesion and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies

Wound Closure Sealants and Glues

Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by End User

Hospital Outpatient Wound Centers

Inpatient Settings/Hospitals

Office or Clinic Setting

Chapter 13 New Developments and Emerging Technologies

AWM Products in Development

Human Placental Umbilical Cord Tissue

Electrical Stimulation Platform

Low-Dose Tissue Oxygenation System

Skin Substitute

Hydrogel Sheet Containing Stem Cells

Human Amniotic Liquid

Meshed Autograft

Bacteriophage-Loaded Microcapsule Spray

Autologous Skin Stem Cell Therapy

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

Global Market Shares of Leading Companies

Leading Companies by Product Type

Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings

Wound Biologics/Bioactives

External Wound Healing Devices

Wound Closure Sealants and Glues

Recent Industry Activities

Product Launches and Approvals

Acquisitions and Mergers

Chapter 15 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population

Greater Incidence of Obesity, Diabetes and Other Chronic Conditions

Increasing Acceptance of Innovative Technologies and Protocols for Complex Wound Treatment

Emerging Markets

Technology Innovations and New Product Development

Market Restraints

High Cost of AWM Products

Reimbursement and Pricing Issues

Stringent Regulatory Environment

Chapter 16 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Chapter 17 Company Profiles

3M

Abbvie Inc.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Amniox Medical Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Cardinal Health

Coloplast A/S

Convatec Group Plc

Cook Biotech Inc.

Dermarite Industries Llc

Essity

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Medline Industries

Mimedx

Misonix Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care Ab.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Paul Hartmann Ag

Smith & Nephew Plc

Urgo Group

Winner Medical Co., Ltd.

