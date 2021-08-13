New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Device, Indication, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103322/?utm_source=GNW

4% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to a few key driving factors such as increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growth potential in developing nations. However, the high cost of the device hinders the market growth.

In recent years, many minimally invasive or non-invasive devices have been developed to measure cardiac output (CO), which is essential in a medical practice.Cardiac output gives information about tissue perfusion and oxygen delivery as well as can identify patients who are at high risk of mortality or morbidity.



The prevalence of chronic diseases is rising especially in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina.In addition, the incidence of cardiovascular conditions is rising mainly due to the shift in lifestyle and other factors such as the high smoking consumption and unhealthy diet.



According to BMC in 2020, it is estimated that three quarters of all deaths related to cardiovascular diseases occur in low- and middle-income countries, such as Brazil.Studies have also shown that 37% of the 17 million premature deaths associated to non-communicable diseases (NCD) are caused by CVD.



Thus, the growing prevalence of CVD is boosting the adoption of non-invasive cardiac output monitoring devices, thereby fuelling the growth of the South and Central America non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market. Developing nations are significantly developing their healthcare facilities and services and are heading toward technological advancements. Also, medical tourism is growing at a notable pace in Latin American countries. Thus, the developing nations hold significant opportunities for the non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device providers to enter the market with cost-effective products, which is likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the flow of medical services in South and Central America.Moreover, countries in the region are significantly dependent on the US and European countries for their medical resources.



Thus, due to lockdown in these regions, the market is experiencing a significant slowdown and is expected to face the same in the following 2–3 years.The cardiac monitoring related markets are witnessing lower impact of the outbreak as the healthcare systems of the countries in South and Central America have developed an effective line of action to handle the COVID-19 compared to the pandemic’s initial days.



Therefore, it is expected that the growth of the South and Central America non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is likely to be slower in the following a few years.

Based on device, the South and Central America non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is segmented into patches, wristwatches, and probes & catheters.The probes & catheters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the wristwatches segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the South and Central America non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is segmented into hypertension, coronary diseases, congenital problems, myocardial ischemia and infarction, heart failure, arrhythmias, and others.The hypertension segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the heart failure segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the South and Central America non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is segmented into hospitals, emergency services centers, homecare, and others.The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the emergency services centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the South and Central America non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market are the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FIOCRUZ), Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), and American Heart Association (AHA).

