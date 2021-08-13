Verano to Open 36th MÜV Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Downtown Tampa

MÜV Tampa—West Kennedy is Verano’s 36 th Florida dispensary, and the Company’s 84 th overall. Later this month, Verano plans to open MÜV Orange City, its 37 th Florida storefront.

Florida dispensary, and the Company’s 84 overall. Later this month, Verano plans to open MÜV Orange City, its 37 Florida storefront. MÜV Tampa—West Kennedy sits on Kennedy Boulevard, a major east-west corridor in downtown Tampa and is centrally located between high-traffic destinations such as Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf, and Westshore Plaza Shopping and Dining.

Tampa is Florida’s third largest metro area with a population of over 3.1 million residents and sees approximately 23 million visitors annually. West Kennedy Boulevard has an average daily traffic count of over 33,000 cars, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.



CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of a new MÜV Florida dispensary located at 2617 West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. MÜV Tampa—West Kennedy will open today at 10:00 AM local time.

Verano’s 36th MÜV Florida dispensary, located in downtown Tampa, is within walking distance to the city’s acclaimed Hyde Park restaurant and shopping scene, and is just minutes away from the newly-renovated Tampa Riverwalk. Committed to providing a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection. Patients can, based on preference, order ahead at muvfl.com for express pickup in-store, or take advantage of home delivery service that is available across the state.

“We’re very pleased to continue expanding access to premium medical cannabis for Florida patients,” said John Tipton, President of Verano. “As always, we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve our patients, and build upon our presence in a wonderful community here in Tampa.”

MÜV offers one-on-one consultations, both in-store and virtually, at no cost to patients. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes MÜV Wana™ Soft Chew edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals, and oral sprays, along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

For more information about the new ADA-compliant MÜV Tampa—West Kennedy medical cannabis dispensary, including hours and available MÜV products, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 11, including 10 production facilities comprising approximately 832,000 square feet of cultivation (including a 26,000 sq. ft. facility in Massachusetts nearing completion of construction). Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the Company’s position in the marketplace, the Company’s cultivation capacity, the fortification of the Company’s presence in core markets, the possibility of material organic expansion, delivery of shareholder value and the ability to maintain industry-leading margins and add depth to leadership.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

# # #

Contacts:

Investors

Verano

Aaron Miles

Chief Investment Officer

aaron@verano.holdings

Media

Verano

David Spreckman

VP, Marketing & Communications

david@verano.holdings

312-819-4852