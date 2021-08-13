New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology ; Configuration ; Ward" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103320/?utm_source=GNW

The healthcare system is observing a steep rise in the diagnostic industry in the last few years due to the transformation in the healthcare systems. Moreover, the rapidly growing population and rising prevalence of chronic conditions are demanding quality infrastructure among hospitals and diagnostics centers. In addition, the statistics also represents that the number of hospitals has been increased by almost 700, and among them, ~400 are community hospitals. Also, hospitals and diagnostics centers have more numbers of diagnostics devices installed in their premises. The hospitals and diagnostic centers upgrade themselves with the latest technologically advanced equipment. Therefore, rising numbers of hospitals and diagnostic centers are likely to accelerate the growth of the South and Central America hospital mobile X-ray market during the forecast period.

The South and Central America hospital mobile x-ray market is segmented on the basis of technology, configuration, and ward.Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into computed radiography and direct radiography.



In 2019, the computed radiography segment accounted for a larger share of the market.The market growth for this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption rate of these advanced devices for medical examinations and rising number of advanced diagnostic imaging facilities.



However, the direct radiography segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR by 2027.

COVID-19 pandemic is causing turbulence to the economies in South and Central America.Due to poor economic status, majority of the countries in the region are dependent on the suppliers of medical devices and diagnostic equipment.



The shut down due to the outbreak is restricting the supply chain distribution of mobile X-ray systems in the region.Moreover, the healthcare facilities in the region are giving more priorities to the COVID-19 management than any other disease.



Also, most of the diagnostic centers are highly engaged in the diagnosis of COVID-19, which is leading to a drastic reduction in breast examinations.However, there is a positive response for the adoption of new technologies to deal with COVID-19.



For instance, in August 2020, healthcare professionals in Brazil adopted a new AI-based tool to fight against COVID-19. The new software can analyze X-ray images and CT scans of chest, easing the diagnosis of novel coronavirus infection. The system is called as RadVid-19, and it is developed by Siemens Healthcare and Huawei in collaboration. All these factors are driving the growth of the South and Central America hospital mobile x-ray market amid pandemic.

The overall South and Central America hospital mobile x-ray market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the South and Central America hospital mobile x-ray market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the South and Central America hospital mobile x-ray market. Agfa-Gevaert Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DMS Imaging, Carestream Health Inc., IMD Group, DELFT IMAGING, and OR Technology are among the players operating in the South and Central America hospital mobile x-ray market.

