13 August 2021
PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED BONUS PLAN AND RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
2021 Deferred Bonus Plan Awards
The Company announces that on 13 August 2021 in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP'), the Remuneration Committee has granted the following deferred bonus awards to the executive directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) under the DBP.
In accordance with the rules, DBP awards are granted on 13 August 2021 at a price of £6.31 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:
|Executive Director
|DBP Award
|Nick Wiles
|19,785
|Alan Dale
|7,231
|PDMR
|DBP Award
|Simon Coles
|2,132
|Ben Ford
|3,160
|Tanya Murphy
|2,084
|Danny Vant
|4,011
|Katy Wilde
|3,689
The release of DBP awards to participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.
2021 Restricted Share Plan Awards
The Company further announces that on 13 August 2021, the Remuneration Committee has granted the following conditional share awards to executive directors and PDMRs under the Company's Restricted Share Plan (the ‘RSP’).
In accordance with the rules, RPS awards are granted on the 13 August 2021 at a price of £6.31 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:
|Executive Director
|RSP Award
|Nick Wiles
|55,863
|Alan Dale
|29,714
|PDMR
|RSP Award
|Simon Coles
|7,131
|Ben Ford
|6,735
|Mark Latham
|4,754
|Tanya Murphy
|6,339
|Danny Vant
|6,418
|Katy Wilde
|5,902
The vesting of the above RSP awards is dependent upon the participant having:
1) continued employment;
2) achieved satisfactory personal appraisals during the relevant vesting period; and
3) PayPoint making a pre-tax profit in the financial year immediately prior to vesting.
In addition, the release of the RSP award is subject to a positive assessment of the Company’s performance and delivery against its strategy and plans to justify the level of vesting.
The RSP awards granted to the PDMRS may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant (13 August 2024). For the Executive Directors, the RSP awards vest as follows:
i) 50% of the award on 13 August 2024;
ii) 25% of the award on 13 August 2025; and
iii) the balance of the shares of the Award on 13 August 2026 (after deducting the Shares covered by sub-paragraph (i) and (ii)).
