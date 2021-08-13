Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

13 August 2021

PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED BONUS PLAN AND RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN

2021 Deferred Bonus Plan Awards

The Company announces that on 13 August 2021 in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP'), the Remuneration Committee has granted the following deferred bonus awards to the executive directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) under the DBP.

In accordance with the rules, DBP awards are granted on 13 August 2021 at a price of £6.31 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive DirectorDBP Award
Nick Wiles19,785
Alan Dale7,231


PDMRDBP Award
Simon Coles2,132
Ben Ford3,160
Tanya Murphy2,084
Danny Vant4,011
Katy Wilde3,689

The release of DBP awards to participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.

2021 Restricted Share Plan Awards

The Company further announces that on 13 August 2021, the Remuneration Committee has granted the following conditional share awards to executive directors and PDMRs under the Company's Restricted Share Plan (the ‘RSP’).

In accordance with the rules, RPS awards are granted on the 13 August 2021 at a price of £6.31 per share (being the closing mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive DirectorRSP Award
Nick Wiles55,863
Alan Dale29,714


PDMRRSP Award
Simon Coles7,131
Ben Ford6,735
Mark Latham4,754
Tanya Murphy6,339
Danny Vant6,418
Katy Wilde5,902

The vesting of the above RSP awards is dependent upon the participant having:

      1)   continued employment;

      2)   achieved satisfactory personal appraisals during the relevant vesting period; and

      3)   PayPoint making a pre-tax profit in the financial year immediately prior to vesting.

In addition, the release of the RSP award is subject to a positive assessment of the Company’s performance and delivery against its strategy and plans to justify the level of vesting.

The RSP awards granted to the PDMRS may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant (13 August 2024). For the Executive Directors, the RSP awards vest as follows:

      i)   50% of the award on 13 August 2024;

      ii)   25% of the award on 13 August 2025; and

      iii)   the balance of the shares of the Award on 13 August 2026 (after deducting the Shares covered by sub-paragraph (i) and (ii)).

Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint Plc
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316

