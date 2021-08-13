New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type of Solution ; Modality ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103319/?utm_source=GNW

Patient centricity means designing a treatment, clinical trial, or other health solution centered around the patient. Creating a patient-centric solution involves getting feedback from real patients and their loved ones and making decisions based on their needs and perspectives. Various clinical trials struggle with enrollment and patient retention. Not only do 80% of trials struggle with enrollment, but some studies estimate that up to 30% of patients who join a clinical trial end up dropping out.

Patient engagement is perhaps the most important when it comes to retaining trial participants.Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, with respect to running a clinical trial, researchers have been getting creative, trading traditional processes for virtual or decentralized opportunities.



One of the major advantages of decentralized trials is that they minimize health risks for patients taking part, many of whom have conditions that make them especially vulnerable to COVID-19.This benefit removes the burden or any accompanying anxieties from patients and encourages participation from wherever they may be.



According to an article published in the BMC journal, patient-reported outcomes (PROs) are increasingly being used in clinical trials to assess the impact of medical treatment or intervention. In fact, 27% of the 26,337 studies registered on ClinicalTrials.gov between 2007 and 2013 included PROs, which look at functional health, well-being, and psychological issues from the patients’ perspective, without interpretation by a clinician. Further, the major pharmaceutical companies such as GSK, Pfizer, and Bayer have continued to promote patient centricity, finding new and innovative ways to engage and inform patients. Thus, a rise of patient centric practices drives the market’s growth.

The market for ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA market is segmented into type of solution, modality, and end user.In 2020, the eCOA (Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments) segment accounted for the South and Central America ePRO, ePatient diaries, and eCOA market’s largest market share.



This large share can be attributed to the advantages offered by eCOA, as eCOA uses technology such as smartphones, laptops, computers to enable patients, nurses, and doctors to consult directly about medical test results.ECOA provides highly accurate knowledge that better understands and simplifies the acceptance process for patient reviews in clinical trials.



In addition, the increasing cost for pharmaceutical manufacturers of modern overall drug development methodologies has led to their use of electronic information collection by way of paper-based processes. Data processing across eCOA networks improves the quality of the information gathered, harmonizes data systems, and gives users valuable benefits, such as data interpretation.

The COVID? 19 pandemic is a critical test for the already overburdened and underfunded public healthcare systems of South and Central America.They have responded to the situation by closing borders, ordering quarantines, and imposing a host of restrictions to keep people confined at home.



The COVID-19 pandemic presented numerous impacts on health systems, social life, and human behavior.It remains a challenge for local communities.



While ePRO methods in clinical trials are not new, the pandemic has accelerated their adoption.As physicians and patients have become more accepting of digital technologies and wearables, more opportunities for remote monitoring have arisen.



Drug developers are challenged to rapidly assess the effectiveness of existing vaccines against evolving SARS-CoV-2 strains due to the virus’s constant mutations. As a result, increased visibility and oversight of data collection, faster trial implementation, and real-time data sharing are all priorities. These factors had a potential impact on the South and Central America ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA market.

The overall South and Central America ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the South and Central America ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the South and Central America ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA market.The Diary Pte.



Ltd, ICON PLC, PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Bracket Global LLC, Dassault Systèmes SE, and CRF Health are among a few players operating in the South and Central America ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA market.

