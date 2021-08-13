New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103318/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is attributed to key driving factors such as rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, and growing adoption of tele-cardiac rehabilitation. However, the high cost of the cardiac rehabilitation equipment is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.

Cardiac rehabilitation devices are used by patients suffering from heart diseases.These rehabilitation devices aid the patients in reducing the danger of heart attacks and heart diseases.



In the last few decades, a few risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) have improved, while others have worsened.At the same time, Americans’ average body mass index and prevalence of diabetes have augmented as the population continues to have made the CVD more prevalent.



The prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia, and diabetes, which are major risk factors for CVD, is also rising.Heart disease has endured an important cause of death in Latin America for the past 20 years.



The global patterns of total CVD have significant consequences for clinical practice and public health policy development. Therefore, a substantial increase in cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to positively influence the market growth during the forecast period. The breakthrough technologies such as e-cardiology and e-health have evolved considerably over the past years and are anticipated to impact CVD management and prevention. Also, tele-cardiac rehabilitation probably decreases barriers of distance, time, and cost. The family members of cardiac patients found telerehabilitation technologies a valuable digital toolbox in the rehabilitation process. Therefore, the significant growing adoption of tele-cardiac rehabilitation in the healthcare sector is anticipated to positively influence market growth during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID–19 has severely impacted the flow of medical services in the region.Also, the countries are popular for medical tourism, which is also affected by the pandemic.



It is expected that the region is likely to impose a second lockdown, which will eventually hamper the healthcare industry in the region.Moreover, countries are significantly dependent on the US and European countries for their medical resources which are under strict trade restrictions.



Thus, the South and central America cardiac rehabilitation market has experienced a significant slowdown and is expected to face the same in the following two to three years.

The South and Central America cardiac rehabilitation market, by product, is segmented into heart rate monitor, stabilization balls, treadmill, rower, elliptical trainer, blood pressure monitor, stationary bicycle, and others. The treadmill segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the blood pressure monitor segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The South and Central America cardiac rehabilitation market, by application, is segmented into angioplasty, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, cholesterol management, diabetes, and lung transplant. The angioplasty segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the coronary artery disease segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the South and Central America cardiac rehabilitation market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty hospitals, home healthcare, cardiac rehabilitation centers, and others. The cardiac rehabilitation centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and home healthcare segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

