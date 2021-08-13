Insights on the Peptide Therapeutics Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Novartis International, GlaxoSmithKline and Amgen Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market (by Type, Synthesis Technology, Manufacturing Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peptide therapeutics market is expected to record a value of US$42.22 billion in 2025, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.95%, for the duration spanning 2021-2025. The factors such as surging prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, growing incidence of metabolic disorders, increasing geriatric population and accelerating number of approved peptide-based therapeutic drugs. However, the market growth would be challenged by availability of generic or biosimilar peptide therapeutic drugs, high cost of developing drugs and stringent regulatory requirements and production complexity of peptides. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like expanding volume of peptides driven by generics, rapid adoption of outsourced peptide API and rising investments in research and development of novel drugs.

The global peptide therapeutics market can be segmented on the basis of type, synthesis technology, manufacturing type and application. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into innovative and generic. According to synthesis technology, the market can be categorized into Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) and Hybrid Technology. Whereas, on the basis of manufacturing type, the market can be divided outsourced and in-house. In terms of application, the global peptide therapeutics market can be split into chemotherapy, gastroenterology, analgesia, diabetes, paediatric & neonatology and other applications.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to increasing research and development activities for the development of innovative peptide therapeutics and improvements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with growing prescription of peptide therapeutics on account of high presence of a large number of patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global peptide therapeutics market segmented on the basis of type, synthesis technology, manufacturing type and application region.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company and PolyPeptide Group AG) are also presented in detail.

