Marathon Digital Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Second Quarter and Recent Financial Highlights

Increased total revenue to $29.3 million, a 220% increase from $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a 10,147% increase year-over-year from $286,000 in the second quarter of 2020



Produced 654 newly minted bitcoins in the second quarter of 2021; as of June 30, 2021, produced 846 newly minted bitcoins in 2021

Marathon’s investment fund, which purchased 4,812.66 BTC for approximately $150 million in January 2021, increased in fair value by $16.9 million during the first six months of 2021

Non-GAAP income from operations*, which excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, impairment losses on mined cryptocurrency, server maintenance contract amortization, and stock compensation expense, was $20.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was $170.6 million and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was approximately $366.5 million



* Non-GAAP income from operations does not include the change in fair value of the Company’s investment fund, which purchased 4,812.66 BTC for approximately $150 million in January 2021.

Second Quarter and Recent Bitcoin Mining Highlights

Increased the number of total miners deployed to 19,395 miners, which could generate approximately 2.09 EH/s as of June 30, 2021

As of June 30, 2021, held approximately 5,784 bitcoins, each of which had a market price of approximately $34,856; as a result, the approximate fair market value of Marathon’s bitcoins held as digital currencies was approximately $201.6 million

Second Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights

Strengthened management team by appointing Fred Thiel to chief executive officer as Merrick Okamoto remained executive chairman of the board of directors

Announced binding letter of intent with Compute North to host approximately 73,000 of the Company’s previously purchased Bitcoin miners as part of a new 300-megawatt data center

Appointed Georges Antoun and Jay Leupp to the board of directors, improving Marathon’s environmental protection and “green energy,” as well as public accounting and investment banking, expertise

On May 31, 2021, announced that the Company’s bitcoin mining pool, MaraPool, was adopting and implementing Bitcoin Core version 0.21.1

Effective June 28, 2021, Marathon’s stock added to the Russell 2000 ® Index

Index Subsequent to the quarter’s end, announced the purchase of an additional 30,000 S19j Pro miners from Bitmain, which is expected to increase Marathon’s mining operations to approximately 133,000 miners producing approximately 13.3 EH/s once all miners are deployed

Further enhanced the Company’s board of directors with the appointments of Sarita James and Said Ouissal in August 2021



Management Commentary

“In the second quarter of 2021, we continued to effectively scale our operations by increasing our hash rate 196% sequentially from 0.7 EH/s at the end of the first quarter to approximately 2.09 EH/s by the end of June,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “As a result, we produced 654 bitcoins in the second quarter. Those figures are continuing to improve in the third quarter as we produced 442.2 bitcoins in the month of July alone, despite our miners being offline for five days to accommodate scheduled maintenance and an annual inspection of our facilities. As of August 12, we have now produced approximately 1,441 bitcoins year-to-date, and our total amount of bitcoins held has increased to 6,378.

“During the quarter and subsequent to its end, we also enhanced our leadership team, we announced a new agreement with Compute North that sets a path for our mining operations to be 70% carbon neutral by early next year without any capital expenditure, our mining pool signaled for Taproot, and we purchased an additional 30,000 miners from Bitmain. With shipment schedules of our previously purchased miners scheduled to accelerate in the second half of this year, and our mining operations expected to generate 13.3 EH/s in 2022 once fully deployed, we believe we are well positioned to continue the positive trends established in the first half of 2021.”

Marathon’s CFO, Sim Salzman, commented, “When comparing Q2 2021 to Q1 2021, we grew our revenues by 220% to $29.3 million while generating non-GAAP operating income of $20.1 million. We exited the quarter with $170.6 million in cash and with a total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, of approximately $366.5 million. Given the number of non-cash items that impact our financial results, including but not limited to depreciation expense and impairments on our mined bitcoin holdings, we have introduced non-GAAP operating income. This metric portrays an operational equivalent to our formerly reported metric, adjusted EBITDA, and we believe it will help investors more objectively track our financial progress. Bitcoin’s future price and the network difficulty rate are subject to change. However, we maintain our belief that Marathon’s financial performance will continue to improve as more miners come online, increasing our probability of earning bitcoin.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased to $29.3 million, a 220% increase from $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a 10,147% increase year-over-year from $286,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

Income from operations improved to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 from a loss from operations of $47.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a loss from operations of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, operating expenses included $15.4 million of non-cash items, including $876,000 in non-cash compensation and an $11.1 million impairment of cryptocurrencies.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $20.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $8.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021 and a loss of $1.3 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations excludes the impact of non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, impairment losses on mined cryptocurrency, server maintenance contract amortization, and stock compensation expense. Additionally, this metric does not include the change in fair value of the Company’s investment fund, which purchased 4,812.66 BTC for approximately $150 million in January 2021.

The Company’s investment fund increased in fair value by $16.9 million during the first six months of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, due to the price of Bitcoin decreasing from $58,725 at March 31, 2021 to $34,856 at June 30, 2021, the Company’s investment fund incurred a decrease in fair market value of approximately $114.9 million.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $108.9 million, or ($1.09) per diluted share, compared to net income of $83.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021 and net loss of $2.2 million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. In the first two quarters of 2021, Marathon’s net income was materially impacted by changes in the fair market value of the Company’s investment fund discussed above.

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company generated 654 bitcoins. The Company last sold bitcoin on October 21, 2020, and since then, has been accumulating or “hodling” all bitcoin generated. The Company supports the blockchain development by sponsoring one of the developers in the form of a monthly grant paid using its mined bitcoin. As of June 30, 2021, the Company held approximately 5,784 bitcoins, including the 4,813 bitcoins the Company purchased for an average price of $31,168 by investing $150 million into a fund-of-one.

Marathon’s Digital Assets

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, the carrying value of Marathon’s mined digital assets (comprised solely of bitcoin) was $29.0 million, which reflects cumulative impairment charges of $11.7 million year-to-date. Marathon accounts for its digital assets as indefinite-lived intangible assets, which are initially recorded at cost. Subsequently, they are measured at cost, net of any impairment losses incurred since acquisition. Marathon determines the fair value of its bitcoin based on quoted (unadjusted) prices on the active exchange that Marathon has determined is its principal market for bitcoin. Marathon considers the lowest price of one bitcoin quoted on the active exchange at any time since acquiring the specific bitcoin. If the carrying value of a bitcoin exceeds that lowest price, an impairment loss has occurred with respect to that bitcoin in the amount equal to the difference between its carrying value and such lowest price. Impairment losses are recognized as “impairment of mined cryptocurrency” in Marathon’s Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations.

As of June 30, 2021, the average cost and average carrying value of Marathon’s mined bitcoins were approximately $41,935 and $29,844, respectively. As of August 12, 2021, Marathon held approximately 6,378 bitcoins, of which 4,813 are held in an investment fund of one while the other 1,565 were generated by the Company’s operations. The market price of one bitcoin in the principal market on August 12, 2021 was approximately $44,298, and the approximate fair market value of the bitcoins the Company has invested in and held as digital currencies was therefore over $282.5 million (*unaudited).

MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,615,847 $ 141,322,776 Digital currencies 28,966,404 2,271,656 Other receivable - 74,767,226 Deposit 121,582,865 65,647,592 Investment fund 166,915,071 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,570,683 2,399,965 Total current assets 491,650,870 286,409,215 Other assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment charges of $10,120,373 and $6,480,359 for June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 80,151,147 17,224,321 Prepaid service contract 11,095,026 8,415,000 Right-of-use assets - 200,301 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $243,187 and $207,598 for June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 966,813 1,002,402 Total other assets 92,212,986 26,842,024 TOTAL ASSETS $ 583,863,856 $ 313,251,239 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,626,242 $ 999,742 Current portion of lease liability - 121,596 Warrant liability 718,329 322,437 Total current liabilities 3,344,571 1,443,775 Long-term liabilities SBA PPP loan payable - 62,500 Total long-term liabilities - 62,500 Total liabilities 3,344,571 1,506,275 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, 0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively - - Common stock, 0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 99,634,123 and 81,974,619 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 9,963 8,197 Additional paid-in capital 722,543,196 428,242,763 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (450,719 ) (450,719 ) Accumulated deficit (141,583,155 ) (116,055,277 ) Total stockholders’ equity 580,519,285 311,744,964 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 583,863,856 $ 313,251,239





MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Cryptocurrency mining revenue $ 29,321,857 $ 286,161 $ 38,474,672 $ 878,648 Total revenues 29,321,857 286,161 38,474,672 878,648 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue 6,993,834 740,483 9,400,249 1,893,724 Compensation and related taxes 4,082,767 1,060,480 56,488,554 1,294,137 Consulting fees 105,355 24,313 218,960 66,125 Professional fees 2,160,775 162,552 2,473,807 309,194 General and administrative 278,860 89,566 586,050 198,503 Impairment of mined cryptocurrency 11,078,660 - 11,740,859 - Total operating expenses 24,700,251 2,077,394 80,908,479 3,761,683 Income (loss) from operations 4,621,606 (1,791,233 ) (42,433,807 ) (2,883,035 ) Other income (expenses) Other income 64,484 - 63,014 106,408 Loss on conversion of note - (364,832 ) - (364,832 ) Change in fair value of investment in NYDIG fund (114,907,879 ) - 16,915,071 - Realized gain (loss) on sale of digital currencies 989 8,482 935 4,260 Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,196,004 (6,563 ) (395,892 ) 3,224 Change in fair value of mining payable - - - (66,547 ) Interest income 141,379 499 325,207 2,379 Interest expense (1,203 ) (7,549 ) (2,406 ) (20,984 ) Total other (expenses) income (113,506,226 ) (369,963 ) 16,905,929 (336,092 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (108,884,620 ) $ (2,161,196 ) $ (25,527,878 ) $ (3,219,127 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss $ (108,884,620 ) $ (2,161,196 ) $ (25,527,878 ) $ (3,219,127 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted: $ (1.09 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted: 99,466,946 16,291,610 96,922,964 12,473,568

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP income from operations, which excludes the impact of (i) depreciation and amortization of fixed assets (ii) impairment losses on mined cryptocurrency (iii) server maintenance contract amortization and (iv) stock compensation expense, to its most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of non-GAAP income from operations: Income (loss) from Operations $ 4,621,606 $ (1,791,233 ) $ (42,433,807 ) $ (2,883,035 ) Depreciation and Amortization of Fixed Assets 2,919,872 499,489 3,640,014 1,010,270 Impairment of mined cryptocurrency 11,078,660 - 11,740,859 - Server maintenance contract amortization 561,000 - 1,122,000 - Stock Compensation Expense 875,972 23,238 51,907,115 671,987 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 20,057,110 $ (1,268,506 ) $ 25,976,181 $ (1,200,778 )

The above table does not incorporate any other income (expenses) including but not limited to the change in fair value of the Company’s investment fund, which purchased 4,812.66 BTC for approximately $150 million in January 2021.



