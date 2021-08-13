Global Logistics Automation Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Automation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global logistics automation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global logistics automation market to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on logistics automation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on logistics automation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global logistics automation market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global logistics automation market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



Drivers

Growth of e-commerce industry

Growth of logistic and transportation industry

Increasing labour costs

Restraints

High cost of installment and maintenance

Opportunities

Technological advancements such as autonomous vehicles and drones

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the logistics automation market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the logistics automation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global logistics automation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Logistics Automation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Logistics Automation Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Logistics Automation Market



4. Logistics Automation Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Logistics Automation Market by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Service



6. Global Logistics Automation Market by Application

6.1. Warehouse and Storage Management

6.2. Transportation Management



7. Global Logistics Automation Market by End User

7.1. Logistics and Transportation

7.2. Retail

7.3. E-commerce

7.4. Manufacturing

7.5. Others



8. Global Logistics Automation Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Logistics Automation Market by Component

8.1.2. North America Logistics Automation Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Logistics Automation Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Logistics Automation Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Logistics Automation Market by Component

8.2.2. Europe Logistics Automation Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Logistics Automation Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Logistics Automation Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market by Component

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Logistics Automation Market by Component

8.4.2. RoW Logistics Automation Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Logistics Automation Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Logistics Automation Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Logistics Automation Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Beumer Group

9.2.2. Honeywell Corporation

9.2.3. KION Group

9.2.4. Daifuku Co., Ltd

9.2.5. SSI Schaefer AG

9.2.6. Mecalux, S.A.

9.2.7. TGW Logistics Group

9.2.8. Swisslog Holding AG

9.2.9. KNAPP AG

