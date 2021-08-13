Global Traction Transformers Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Traction Transformers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global traction transformers market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A traction transformer is an electronic device that transfers energy from one circuit to another through electromagnetic induction. It is a crucial component of the electric traction mechanism, which consists of direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) systems. It is commonly used in high-speed and passenger trains, locomotives, trams and metro rails. The device is mounted inside the machine room of the locomotive, on top or under the roof to obtain maximum reliability and flexibility of multiphase and single systems. In comparison to traditionally used variants, traction transformers significantly aid in reducing operating costs, are lightweight and can provide higher power output.
The growth of the high-speed rail sector and significant advancements in railway infrastructure are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rapid electrification of rail networks is expected to increase the demand for traction transformers across the globe. The governments of emerging nations are implementing favorable policies to improve the existing transportation facilities and optimize rail systems. Widespread adoption of traction transformers in both traditional and next-generation locomotives to support faster-commuting networks, the rapidly increasing number of passengers and diversifying travel routes are further driving the product demand. In addition to this, growing awareness regarding the utilization of energy-efficient products for reducing the environmental damage caused by outdated technologies is resulting in the increasing adoption of AC transformers worldwide. Also, since these transformers are not dependent on conventional sources of energy, such as crude oil and coal, they offer an eco-friendly and convenient solution. Other factors, including innovations to develop equipment with minimal noise, carbon emissions, power losses and operating costs, are projected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Breakup by Type:
- Tap Changing
- Tapped
- Rectifier
Breakup by Rolling Stock:
- Electric Locomotives
- High-Speed Trains
- Metros
- Others
Breakup by Mounting Position:
- Underframe
- Machine Room
- Roof
Breakup by Overhead Line Voltage:
- Alternative Current (AC) Systems
- Direct Current (DC) Systems
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, EMCO Limited, Hind Rectifiers Ltd., International Electric Co., Ltd., JST Transformateurs, Schneider Electric SA, Setrans Holding AS, Siemens AG, Wilson Transformer Company, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global traction transformers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global traction transformers market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the rolling stock?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mounting position?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the overhead line voltage?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global traction transformers market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Traction Transformers Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact Of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Tap Changing
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Tapped
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Rectifier
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Rolling Stock
7.1 Electric Locomotives
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 High-Speed Trains
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Metros
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Mounting Position
8.1 Underframe
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Machine Room
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Roof
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Overhead Line Voltage
9.1 Alternative Current (AC) Systems
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Direct Current (DC) Systems
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 ABB Ltd.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Alstom SA
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 EMCO Limited
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Hind Rectifiers Limited
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 International Electric Co., Ltd.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 JST Transformateurs
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Schneider Electric SA
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Setrans Holding AS
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Siemens AG
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Wilson Transformer Company
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79hayy