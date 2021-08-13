Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market to Reach US$ 3,233.5 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti acne cosmetics market was valued at US$ 2,378.2 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period (2020-2027).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market:

The global anti acne cosmetics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.04% over the forecast period (2020-2027). North America is expected to witness significant growth, as companies are focusing on product development and new product launches and approvals, in order to strengthen their foothold in the market. In October 2019, Galderma, a global cosmetic manufacturer, received an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its AKLIEF (trifarotene) Cream, a tropical cream used for the treatment against acne.

Key Market Takeaways:

The personal care and cosmetics industry is one of the most flourishing industries across the globe. With the increasing awareness about personal hygiene and internet penetration globally, the personal care and cosmetics industry is estimated to expand in the near future. Increasing awareness about grooming among consumers is fueling growth of the cosmetic industry. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration (ITA), in 2016, India beauty and personal care (BPC) industry was valued at US$ 8 billion and it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5-6% in the period between 2017 and 2021.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3087

The increasing disposable income has led to high spending on personal care and cosmetic products, which in turn is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. per capita disposable income was US$ 42,029 in 2016, which increased to US$ 43,433 in 2018.

Increasing awareness about hygiene and beauty practices among consumers are expected to drive growth of the anti-acne cosmetics market in the emerging economies around the globe. Men have become more image conscious, and their perception of spending on fashion and grooming has also changed.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global anti acne cosmetics market include Clinique Laboratories, LLC., Neutrogena, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd., Guthy-Renker, Murad, Inc., L'Oréal S.A., The Mentholatum Company, Inc., Kosé Corporation, and Galderma Laboratories LP.

Key players are focusing on strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their geographical presence and to gain a stronger customer base. For instance, in February 2017, Galderma’s Differin Gel brand entered into a partnership with Actress Ashley Benson to to promote its anti-acne product range.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3087

Market Segmentation:

Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market, By Product Type: Moisturizers Anti Acne Cream Facewash Masks/Packs Others

Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market, By Gender: Female Male

Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market, By Price Range: Economic Premium

Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market, By Formulation: Organic Inorganic

Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores Pharmacy/Drug Stores Others

Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Vitamin A Market, by Source (Natural and Synthetic), by Product Type (Food Grade, Feed Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade), by Form (Powder and Liquid), by Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Clinical Nutrition, Animal Feed, and Personal Care & Cosmetics), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Read more: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/09/2244452/0/en/Global-Vitamin-A-Market-to-Reach-US-2-933-7-Million-by-2027-Coherent-Market-Insights-CMI.html

Glutathione Market, by Product Type (Reduced Glutathione and Oxidized Glutathione), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Read more: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/07/05/2257660/0/en/Global-Glutathione-Market-to-Reach-US-361-0-Million-by-2027-Owing-to-rising-demand-for-Skin-Care-products-Says-Coherent-Market-Insights-CMI.html

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

