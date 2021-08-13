Worldwide Metal Stamping Industry to 2026 - Featuring Acro Metal Stamping, American Industrial and CIE Automotive Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Stamping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal stamping market reached a value of US$ 187.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Metal stamping is a complex manufacturing process used to convert flat metal sheets into specific shapes by placing them in either the coil or blank form into a stamping press. This can be done using numerous metal forming techniques, including blanking, punching, bending, piercing, coining, embossing, and flanging. Metal stamping can produce a high volume of identical metal components at a low cost. In recent years, several companies have been heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce automated metal stamping technology for manufacturing agricultural equipment.

Metal stamping dies are relatively less expensive to maintain and produce than those used in other processes. The secondary costs, including plating and cleaning, are also cheaper than similar treatments for other metal fabrication processes. Besides this, the high level of automation and the employment of high-end computer-control programs in stamping machines represent the major metal stamping market trends. Nowadays, in most manufacturing plants, the entire process of blanking is automated and monitored through computers. The data is available with the central server, which helps operators in making necessary decisions in critical situations. Unlike traditionally used metal forming processes, these machines have improved production, lowered costs and create large quantities of identical metal components at the same time.

The widespread adoption of the bending process across various industries to improve the stability, durability and quality of the products represents the major factor impelling the growth of the global metal stamping industry. Metal stamping is widely utilized in the aerospace industry to manufacture frames and channels that are used in ultra-lightweight aircraft. In consumer electronics, metal stamping is used to produce metal frames used in mobile phones, headphones, speakers, gamepads, and controllers. Apart from this, with the growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, there has been a significant rise in the adoption of hot stamping technology. Metal stamping is widely implemented in the automobile industry to convert sheet metal into exterior and interior parts, such as auto-body panels and various appliance parts. Moreover, the increasing investments in major automotive hubs, like China, Japan and India, on new production facilities are also expected to escalate the demand for motor stamped parts in the coming years.

The development of new materials, such as advanced high strength steels (AHSS), has increased the demand for metal stamping as they are employed in sheet metal stamping, which produces higher contact pressure at the die-blank interface than conventional materials. Furthermore, the leading metal stamping companies are developing technologically advanced stamping methods, such as computer-aided design (CAD) processes that allow the shaping of metal parts through highly precise and accurate computer-generated drawings. They are also utilizing digital measuring systems that significantly reduce the processing time. Moreover, the introduction of 3D printing technology and additive fabrication, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also contributing to the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global metal stamping market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country levels from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on the region, material, press type, process and application.



Breakup by Material:

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others

Breakup by Press Type:

Mechanical Press

Hydraulic Press

Servo Press

Breakup by Process:

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Deep Drawing

Flanging

Others

Based on the process, blanking accounts for the majority of the overall market share.



Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Defense

Telecommunications

Others

Amongst these, the automotive industry currently represents the largest application segment.



Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance in the market.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed, with some of the leading players being Acro Metal Stamping, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., American Industrial Company, Arconic Corporation, Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc., Caparo Engineering India Limited, CIE Automotive, Clow Stamping Company Inc., D&H Industries (Vista Equity Partners), Goshen Stamping LLC, Interplex Industries Inc. (Amtek Engineering), Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, Klesk Metal Stamping Inc. and Tempco Manufacturing Company Inc.



