Global Plastic Coatings Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032533/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
- The Plastic Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
- Epoxy Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR
- In the global Epoxy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- 3M
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Axalta Coating Systems
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Clariant
- Diamond Vogel
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Paint
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- The DowDuPont Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- The Valspar Corporation
- Wacker Chemie AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032533/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Material
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Dip Coating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Dip Coating by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Dip Coating by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Spray Coating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Spray Coating by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Spray Coating by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Powder Coating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Powder Coating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder Coating by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrophoretic
Painting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Electrophoretic Painting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrophoretic
Painting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Process
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Process Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Process Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Medical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dip
Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating, Electrophoretic
Painting and Other Process Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by End-Use -
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Medical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by Process
Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dip
Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating, Electrophoretic
Painting and Other Process Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by End-Use -
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Medical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by Process
Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dip
Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating, Electrophoretic
Painting and Other Process Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Medical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dip
Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating, Electrophoretic
Painting and Other Process Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plastic
Coatings by Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and
Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plastic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Medical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plastic
Coatings by Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder
Coating, Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dip
Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating, Electrophoretic
Painting and Other Process Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by End-Use -
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Medical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by Process
Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dip
Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating, Electrophoretic
Painting and Other Process Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by Material
Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by End-Use -
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction,
Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Medical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by Process
Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dip
Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating, Electrophoretic
Painting and Other Process Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Medical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Coatings
by Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dip
Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating, Electrophoretic
Painting and Other Process Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Plastic
Coatings by Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and
Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy and Other Material Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Plastic
Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Medical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Plastic
Coatings by Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder
Coating, Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Dip Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating,
Electrophoretic Painting and Other Process Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Coatings by
Process Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dip
Coating, Spray Coating, Powder Coating, Electrophoretic
Painting and Other Process Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032533/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________