Global Plasma Lighting Market to Reach $452.8 Million by 2027

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plasma Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032532/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$174.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roadways, Streets & Tunnels segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $98.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR

- The Plasma Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$98.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

- Horticulture Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

- In the global Horticulture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$49 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$70.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$50.6 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Ceravision

Green De Crop

Griffin & Ray

Guangzhou Kaiming Industries

Hive Lighting Inc

Ka Shui International Holdings

LUMA Group

Lumartix SA

Plasma International GmbH

Solaronix SA

Topanga Technologies Inc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032532/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Roadways, Streets &

Tunnels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Roadways, Streets &

Tunnels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Horticulture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Horticulture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports &

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting by

Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,

Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &

Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting

by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,

Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &

Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 17: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting

by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,

Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &

Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting

by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,

Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &

Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 21: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting

by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,

Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &

Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 25: France Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting

by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,

Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: France 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &

Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 27: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting

by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,

Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &

Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 29: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting

by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,

Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &

Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting by

Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,

Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: UK 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &

Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plasma

Lighting by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets &

Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &

Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Plasma

Lighting by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets &

Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &

Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 37: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Plasma

Lighting by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets &

Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &

Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032532/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________