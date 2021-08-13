Global Plasma Lighting Market to Reach $452.8 Million by 2027

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plasma Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032532/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$174.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roadways, Streets & Tunnels segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $98.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
- The Plasma Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$98.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
- Horticulture Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR
- In the global Horticulture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$49 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$70.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$50.6 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Ceravision
- Green De Crop
- Griffin & Ray
- Guangzhou Kaiming Industries
- Hive Lighting Inc
- Ka Shui International Holdings
- LUMA Group
- Lumartix SA
- Plasma International GmbH
- Solaronix SA
- Topanga Technologies Inc
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032532/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Roadways, Streets &
Tunnels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Roadways, Streets &
Tunnels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Horticulture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Horticulture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports &
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting by
Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,
Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &
Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 15: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting
by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,
Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &
Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 17: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting
by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,
Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &
Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting
by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,
Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &
Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 21: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting
by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,
Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &
Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 25: France Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting
by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,
Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: France 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &
Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 27: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting
by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,
Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &
Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 29: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting
by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,
Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &
Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plasma Lighting by
Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels,
Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: UK 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &
Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plasma
Lighting by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets &
Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &
Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Plasma
Lighting by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets &
Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &
Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 37: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Plasma
Lighting by Application - Industrial, Roadways, Streets &
Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports & Entertainment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Plasma Lighting
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Roadways, Streets & Tunnels, Horticulture, Sports &
Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032532/?utm_source=GNW
