Evercloak Launches Project to Scale Innovative Graphene-Based Membrane Manufacturing

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization behind Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, has announced over $4.5 million in collaborative investment to scale up commercial applications of graphene nanofilms in HVAC systems for cleanrooms and other critical environment systems.



Graphene membranes have the potential to radically transform facets of everyday life from energy storage to drug delivery and water purification. To date, however, these membranes have not been a commercial success due to a lack of cost-effective and scalable approaches for manufacturing the nano-scale films quickly, continuously, and over large areas.

Following the development of a breakthrough manufacturing process for ultra-thin membranes using nanomaterials, Evercloak will collaborate with Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) of Barrie, ON, to integrate these membranes into the manufacture of critical environment systems and cleanrooms with stringent requirements for precision temperature, humidity control, air quality and pressure.

“The Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster is supporting the impressive growth of Canada’s manufacturing sector by bringing together companies of all sizes to foster an unprecedented level of collaboration,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Through this project, Evercloak is poised to become the first company in the world to produce commercially sized graphene oxide membranes, furthering Canada’s reputation as a leader in sustainable manufacturing.”

“NGen’s mission is to support the development of world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “By supporting commercial applications of Evercloak’s cutting-edge technology, Canada will gain a first-to-market advantage leading to technology deployment opportunities across a number of industries.”

“Graphene-based membranes are one of the world’s thinnest and efficient membranes promising to revolutionize water purification and many other applications,” said Evelyn Allen, CEO and co-founder of Evercloak. “Yet, the commercial potential of these membranes has not been realized due to a lack of scalable manufacturing approaches. Evercloak’s proprietary membrane manufacturing technology enables large area production of these materials at a fraction of the cost – unlocking a range of breakthrough opportunities.”

With peak electricity load and sustainability as major concerns for advanced manufacturers that require cleanrooms, Evercloak’s energy-saving membranes represent a compelling value-added solution for a rapidly growing market segment of net-zero facilities and beyond with the potential to cut air-conditioner energy use by more than 50%. For ESC, incorporating these membranes into their specialized critical environment HVAC systems gives them a competitive advantage and a clear path to building cleanrooms with a net zero footprint.

About NGen (Next Generation Manufacturing Canada)

NGen is the industry-led, not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of 3,900 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets.

About Evercloak

Based in Waterloo, Ontario, Evercloak aims to revolutionize industrial processes and drive clean technology with the world's thinnest and most uniform nano-coatings. Currently Evercloak's patent pending manufacturing process is unlocking the commercial opportunities of nanomaterial coatings with low-cost, large area production capabilities. By re-thinking the way 2D materials are manufactured, Evercloak is creating scalable and commercially viable opportunities to transform everything from energy storage to water desalination and address the world's most pressing environmental challenges. Learn more about Evercloak at www.evercloak.com

About Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC)

ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment. For almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars including cleanrooms, critical environment HVAC and SMART technology integration.

