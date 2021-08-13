NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
August 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kalle Hiitola
Position: Other senior manager
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20210813134154_5
Transaction date: 2021-08-13
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 1.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.6 EUR