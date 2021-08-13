English Finnish

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

August 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EEST



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Matikainen

Position: Other senior manager

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20210813132606_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-13

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.6 EUR



