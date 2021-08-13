Orchard Bathrooms Celebrate Book Lovers Day With the Top 5 Books to Read in the Bath

Doncaster, United Kingdom, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK bathroom brand Orchard Bathrooms is celebrating Book Lovers Day (9th August) by naming its top 5 books to read in the bath.

In this modern world, where media is devoured at a furious pace, Book Lovers Day offers the perfect antidote to our insatiable appetite for all things electronic. Despite its origins being shrouded in mystery, this annual celebration encourages people to set aside their phone, switch off the TV and pick up a good book instead.

One of the few places in our home, where we can relax, unwind and enjoy reading in peace is the bathroom. And what better way to fully immerse yourself in a gripping story than to sink into a hot and steamy bath full of bubbles. And, on Book Lovers Day, this is exactly what the team at UK bathroom brand Orchard Bathrooms are encouraging you to do, with these top 5 books as suggested by them.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Devised by JK Rowling, this book was originally written for children but has gone on to be a firm favourite with adults around the globe. If you haven’t yet entered this magical wizarding world, you’ve certainly missed a trick! If you don’t have time to catch up with whole series, this one is our favourite. Well, it does feature a haunted bathroom…

1984

This sci-fi novel is an absolute classic and it’s as relevant today as it was when it was first written by George Orwell back in 1949. In fact, with themes of mind control, freedom and censorship, some might say it is even more relevant in these days of global mass media. A fascinating read that will really make you think.

The Great Gatsby

Taking you back to the golden age of 1920s America, interest in this book was reignited by the opulent Baz Luhrmann film adaptation in 2013. Written by F. Scott Fitzgerald, this is a tale of doomed love, greed and excess, all set to the backdrop of jazz and flapper girls. You could almost imagine yourself in a luxurious Art Deco style bathroom.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

OK…you might get the impression that we’re a little childish at Orchard Bathrooms, however, Roald Dahl’s whimsical writing transcends the generations, with this beautifully spun story proving both sweet and sour for its cast of kooky characters.

Robinson Crusoe

What better way to get away from it all? Written by Daniel Defoe in 1719, this novel about a cast away on a Caribbean island is considered a true classic, with many believing this to be based on the real-life story of Alexander Selkirk, who survived being marooned in the South Pacific.

Brand spokesperson Andy Llewellyn says: “With the busy lives we all lead, our bathrooms—and specifically our baths—take on even greater significance. Many of us stare at screens all day, so, for our own health and wellbeing, it’s important to take a break.”

Andy continued: “Book Lovers Day gives us all the perfect excuse to put down our electronic equipment, pick up a good book and enjoy peace and relaxation in your own personal retreat.”

Andy added: “To set the scene, we’d highly recommend investing in a quality bath that meets your needs. At Orchard Bathrooms, you’ll discover a range of beautiful designs, from cool, contemporary baths to classic roll top tubs, each providing the perfect place to enjoy a good book in peace and unparalleled comfort.”

