Good Gaming Joins Forces with Blockchain App Factory to Develop and Implement Marketing Initiatives for The Branding and Launch of Its MicroBuddies™ Game

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has partnered with world-renowned NFT, Crypto and Blockchain technology specialists, Blockchain App Factory to develop strategic initiatives for the marketing and brand development of the Company's first-to-market MicroBuddies™ game set to launch in the third quarter of 2021.

Blockchain App Factory, a pioneering blockchain business development company since 2017, is considered a maven in the domain of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Blockchain App Factory's end-to-end quality crypto solutions have allowed it to emerge as one of the foremost industry-leading experts in the blockchain and crypto sector. Having represented world-class clients like Econet Global, Li & Fung, and Shell Oil Corporation, Blockchain App Factory has successfully executed over 160 projects on behalf of clients in 30 countries. Backed by proficient cryptocurrency and blockchain professionals in six countries, Blockchain App Factory's meticulous research on the concept of non-fungible tokens ("NFT") and so-called tokenomics has enabled it to build its flagship solutions in the NFT product market. Spotlighted in Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Seeking Alpha, Crypto News BTC, and other news organizations, Blockchain App Factory demonstrates a record of accomplishment in helping business clients flourish in virtue of its marketing and other strategies.



The NFT Gaming Market:

After blistering first-quarter sales and a slight pullback in the second quarter of 2021, the NFT gaming market has witnessed a surge in demand to start the third quarter of 2021. NFT sales exceeded $1.2 billion for the month of July 2021, while demand for NFT blockchain games has soared. As reported by Forbes, sales in July 2021 represent 50% of the cumulative sales reported in the first and second quarters of 2021:

David B. Dorwart, Good Gaming, Inc. CEO, stated, "Our marketing collaboration with an industry leader like Blockchain App Factory shows the serious commitment we have in working with whom we consider being the best in the industry when it comes to building our brand and making MicroBuddies,™ a recognized NFT game in the global market." He also stated, "The recent Forbes article further cements our belief that MicroBuddies™ and its first-to-market concept are perfectly positioned to capture robust market share in the fast-growing NFT gaming space. We look forward to utilizing and implementing Blockchain App Factory's analyses, global contacts, and expertise as we collectively join forces with our U.S.-based digital marketing team to strategically implement a successful campaign. Timelines are now being drawn, and we believe our marketing initiatives shall start over the next several days."

About MicroBuddies™

As previously reported, Good Gaming, Inc. is preparing for a Q3 2021 launch of its first-to-market collectible NFT game, MicroBuddies™, where players will be able to collect lovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce their own cryptocurrency GOO™ – which is expected to be made available to trade on third-party cryptocurrency exchanges, which will offer exposure to the booming decentralized (DeFi) cryptocurrency market.

Well-bred MicroBuddies™ will have a high rate of GOO™ production, so skilled players will be able to create profit opportunities for themselves by playing the game. GOO™ can then be used to replicate new MicroBuddies™ from existing ones and artificially select genes for the next generation.

To play the game, players will need to purchase one of 2,500 limited edition Nano Factory Tokens prior to the launch of MicroBuddies™ in Q3 2021. If the Nano Factory Tokens sell out, or a player fails to purchase a Nano Factory Token prior to the launch of the game, the only way to acquire a MicroBuddy and play will be to first purchase one from another player on the secondary market at the fair market value.

At the Ethereum Mainnet launch of MicroBuddies™, a player will use his or her special Nano Factory Tokens to synthesize into his or her Generation 0 MicroBuddies™ and begin the game. The first 2,500 MicroBuddies™, collectively known as Generation 0, are expected to be the rarest and most scarce set of MicroBuddies™ and what the rest of the game will propagate from.

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to include establishing multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developing our completely custom-developed NFT DeFi crypto game, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming industry. As a staff and community, our goal is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

