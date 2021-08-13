Notice of Yara Extraordinary General Meeting

English Norwegian

Oslo, 13 August 2021: Yara International ASA will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday 6 September at 16:30 CEST to approve the Board’s proposal to pay an additional dividend of NOK 20 per share.



In accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 5-8 the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.

The complete notice of the Annual General Meeting will be distributed to Yara’s registered shareholders and is also available on Yara’s website:

Contact



Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com





About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.



www.yara.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

