Roosevelt Island Announces Its 2021 Fall for Arts Festival Theme

Roosevelt Island, New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) announced today the theme of its 2021 Fall for Arts Festival, an annual performative island-wide celebration of the arts, and open call for artists to live paint murals during the vibrant festival. This year’s theme, “The Future Through Your Eyes,” invites artists to envision what they anticipate or hope to see as our world continues to evolve socially, culturally, environmentally, and economically.

“Our Fall for Arts Festival is a cherished event,” said Shelton J. Haynes, President and CEO of RIOC. “The arts are incredibly healing, inspiring, and comforting and we feel as though this year will be particularly poignant as New York and the world stands on the precipice of a future we must design, together.”

Taking place on Saturday, September 25th starting at 10 a.m., this 16th annual festival will include eclectic live music, mouth-watering food vendors, hands-on arts and crafts workshops and, of course, the beloved live painting of original murals.

“Each year, this day is brimming with awe-inspiring creativity, enthusiastic community participation, and an abundance of fun,” said Jessica Cerone, Manager, Communications and Community Affairs at RIOC. “We’re looking forward to working with outstanding artists and offering the community a beautiful day filled with fun for families and adults alike.”

Artists are invited to submit a sketch of their design by Friday, August 27th for consideration. For information on how to submit a sketch, please visit rioc.ny.gov/374

About Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC)

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island's residential community. RIOC manages the two-mile long island's roads, parks, buildings, a sports facility, and public transportation, including the iconic Roosevelt Island Tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.